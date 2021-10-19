Was it a Titleist?
On a perfect fall Saturday for football, the story in CFB was the “unacceptable” behavior of some of the Tennessee fans in their game with Mississippi.
Tennessee was on track to regain their place among the better teams in the SEC, hosting 12th-ranked Ole Miss. With the Rebels leading 31-26 and just under a minute left,the Vols had a long fourth down run come up inches short of a first down deep in Ole Miss territory. Game (almost) over.
Some of the Tennessee fans were irate at that call and began throwing debris on the Rebel sideline. Water bottles, a French’s mustard bottle, and even a golf ball were thrown onto the sideline and field. The ball hit Rebel coach Lane Kiffin, who then picked it up. Did Kiffin ask the referee, “What am I supposed to do with this golf ball?” The ref’s reply: “Is it a Titleist?”
Order was restored after about 20 minutes, a period in which the Vols’ band, cheerleaders, and dance team exited the stadium. One last thought, who brings a bottle of mustard or a golf ball to a college football game? (And no, the ref didn’t say that, “Kramer” did.)
In the ACC, N.C. State scored a big (33-7) win at Boston College. UNC held on for a 45-42 victory over Miami, and Virginia blew out Duke, 48-0. Pitt easily beat Virginia Tech, and Clemson hung on for a 17-14 win at Syracuse.
Time to toss the darts and preview this weekend’s big games.
MASSACHUSETTS AT FLORIDA STATE: After beating UNC two weeks ago, the Seminoles host one of the weakest teams in America. Start the chop. FSU 63, Massachusetts 3.
SYRACUSE AT VIRGINIA TECH: Syracuse came within an eyelash of upsetting Clemson, while the Hokies laid a giant turkey egg in losing to Pitt. Will Tech drop two in a row at home? It’s even……..Virginia Tech 24, Syracuse 21.
CLEMSON AT PITTSBURGH: The game of the week in the ACC. Pitt needs to win to stay on top in their division. A Clemson loss ends any chance they have to make the ACC title tilt. This one should be a war and even. Pittsburgh 21, Clemson 20.
GEORGIA TECH AT VIRGINIA: The Ramblin Wreck will need a lot to go their way to pull the upset. Virginia is getting better each week. Virginia 31, Georgia Tech 21.
N.C. STATE AT MIAMI: After a slow start, the Wolfpack dominated Boston College. A second-straight away night game is no bargain for any team. A win keeps the Pack on track for a divisional title. A toss-up, it’s N.C. State 24, Miami 21
WAKE FOREST AT ARMY: At No. 15, the Deacons are the highest-rated ACC team and should take care of business in historic Michie Stadium. Army is coming off a 20-14 loss at Wisconsin, which should boost their confidence. But Wake Forest is on a mission. Wake Forest 27, Army 20.
EAST CAROLINA AT HOUSTON: As Fearless predicted, the Pirates have improved since the start of the season. But a win at Houston is a big ask. Could be close. Houston 38, ECU 31.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Louisville over Boston College, Coastal Carolina over Appalachian (tonight), Alabama over Tennessee, Texas A&M over South Carolina, Ohio State over Indiana, Penn State over Illinois, Cincinnati over Navy, Michigan over Northwestern, Oklahoma over Kansas, Oregon over UCLA (close), Ole Miss over LSU (even), Oklahoma State over Iowa State (upset possible) and Notre Dame over USC.
TOFF COMPOSITE TOP TEN: 1. Georgia 2. Oklahoma 3. Cincinnati 4. Alabama 5.Ohio State 6. Michigan 7. Michigan State 8. Penn State 9. Oklahoma State 10. Oregon. Also, 15. Wake Forest 18. N.C. State 23. Pittsburgh.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2021
