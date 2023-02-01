Monday, January 23
6-8 Basketball
Magic 5 8 9 5 –27
Thunder 5 5 3 5 – 18
Magic (27)
Stats not recorded
Thunder (18)
Jeremiah Johnson 13 pts, Carter Ellis 5 pts
11-13 Basketball
Hornets 5 3 13 16 – 37
Celtics 4 1 2 4 – 11
Hornets (37)
Elijah Stevenson 16 pts, Zy’liah Lynch 14 pts, Jayden Cheek 3 pts, Bryson Neal 2 pts, LaJavion Bullock 2 pts
Celtics (11)
Tion Boyd 7 pts, Jhai Gibbs 2 pts, Arieh Williams 2 pts
Wednesday,
January 25
6-8 Basketball
Wolfpack 2 0 0 3 – 5
Blue Devils 6 6 2 0 – 14
Wolfpack (5)
Kamron Durham 2 pts, Briston Shearin 2 pts, Sincere Burchette 1 pt
Blue Devils (14)
Elijah Gibson 10 pts, Clinton Crissman 4 pts
9&10 Basketball
Bulls 4 3 4 1 – 12
Magic 6 2 9 1 – 18
Bulls (12)
Zeayr Miles 6 pts, Mason Lynch 4 pts, K’nyla Christmas 2 pts
Magic (18)
Jhalil Perry 8 pts, Jamie Hargrove 6 pts, Avah Perry 2 pts, Shakiel Taylor 2 pts
11-13 Basketball
Celtics 4 0 6 3 – 13
Lakers 0 8 3 5 – 16
Celtics (13)
Arieh Williams 7 pts, Tion Boyd 4 pts, Caleb Hargrove 2 pts, Avery Williams 2 pts
Lakers (16)
Dallas Rudd 7 pts, Kaevon Alexander 3 pts, Kaevion Mills 3 pts, Jassod Richardson 3 pts
Thursday, January 26
6-8 Basketball
Wolfpack 0 0 3 5 – 8
Tarheels 0 0 1 1 – 2
Wolfpack (8)
Kai Harrison 3 pts, Jasiah Harrison 2 pts, Briston Shearin 2 pts, Sincere Burchette 1 pt
Tarheels (2)
Langston Green
9&10 Basketball
Warriors 2 6 10 1 – 19
Bulls 2 0 1 0 – 3
Warriors (19)
Ejay Smith 7 pts, Myles ASlexander 4 pts, Zakee Jones 4 pts, Jamal Alston 2 pts, Brayden Richardson 2 pts
Bulls (3)
John Lamy 2 pts, Mason Lynch 1 pt
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, February 2
Basketball games are played in the John Graham Gym.
6-8 Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Blue Devils vs. Tarheels
9&10 Basketball
7:15 p.m.: Bulls vs. Thunder
Monday, February 6
9&10 Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Magic vs. Bulls
7:15 p.m.: Warriors vs. Thunder
11-13 Basketball
8 p.m.: Lakers vs. Celtics
Wednesday,
February 8
6-8 Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils
11-13 Basketball
7:15 p.m.: Hornets vs. Lakers
