Monday, January 23

6-8 Basketball

Magic 5  8  9  5 –27

Thunder 5  5  3  5 – 18

Magic (27)

Stats not recorded

Thunder (18)

Jeremiah Johnson 13 pts, Carter Ellis 5 pts

11-13 Basketball

Hornets  5  3  13  16 – 37

Celtics 4  1  2  4 – 11

Hornets (37)

Elijah Stevenson 16 pts, Zy’liah Lynch 14 pts, Jayden Cheek 3 pts, Bryson Neal 2 pts, LaJavion Bullock 2 pts

Celtics (11)

Tion Boyd 7 pts, Jhai Gibbs 2 pts, Arieh Williams 2 pts

Wednesday,

January 25

6-8 Basketball

Wolfpack 2  0  0  3 – 5

Blue Devils 6  6  2  0 – 14

Wolfpack (5)

Kamron Durham 2 pts, Briston Shearin 2 pts, Sincere Burchette 1 pt

Blue Devils (14)

Elijah Gibson 10 pts, Clinton Crissman 4 pts

9&10 Basketball

Bulls 4  3  4  1 – 12

Magic 6  2  9  1 – 18

Bulls (12)

Zeayr Miles 6 pts, Mason Lynch 4 pts, K’nyla Christmas 2 pts

Magic (18)

Jhalil Perry 8 pts, Jamie Hargrove 6 pts, Avah Perry 2 pts, Shakiel Taylor 2 pts

11-13 Basketball

Celtics 4  0 6  3 – 13

Lakers 0  8  3  5 – 16

Celtics (13)

Arieh Williams 7 pts, Tion Boyd 4 pts, Caleb Hargrove 2 pts, Avery Williams 2 pts

Lakers (16)

Dallas Rudd 7 pts, Kaevon Alexander 3 pts, Kaevion Mills 3 pts, Jassod Richardson 3 pts

Thursday, January 26

6-8 Basketball

Wolfpack 0  0  3  5 – 8

Tarheels 0  0  1  1 – 2

Wolfpack (8)

Kai Harrison 3 pts, Jasiah Harrison 2 pts, Briston Shearin 2 pts, Sincere Burchette 1 pt

Tarheels (2)

Langston Green

9&10 Basketball

Warriors 2  6  10  1 – 19

Bulls 2  0  1  0 – 3

Warriors (19)

Ejay Smith 7 pts, Myles ASlexander 4 pts, Zakee Jones 4 pts, Jamal Alston 2 pts, Brayden Richardson 2 pts

Bulls (3)

John Lamy 2 pts, Mason Lynch 1 pt

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, February 2

Basketball games are played in the John Graham Gym.

6-8 Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Blue Devils vs. Tarheels

9&10 Basketball

7:15 p.m.: Bulls vs. Thunder

Monday, February 6

9&10 Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Magic vs. Bulls

7:15 p.m.: Warriors vs. Thunder

11-13 Basketball

8 p.m.: Lakers vs. Celtics

Wednesday,

February 8

6-8 Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils

11-13 Basketball

7:15 p.m.: Hornets vs. Lakers