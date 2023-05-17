Tuesday, May 2

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

First Citizens 5  0  5  3 – 13

Copeland’s Wildlife Control 0  1  0  1 – 2

First Citizens (13)

Tannen Williams 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Joshua Smithson 2 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit, K’von Bailey 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit, Rylan Wise 1 hit

Copeland’s Wildlife Control (2)

Neymar Williams 2 hits, Quinn Koestering 1 hit, Elias Wagstaff 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Union Level 0  0  0  5  1 – 6

Parham’s Automotive 2  0  0  4  0  – 6

Union Level (6)

Madison3 hits, Adora Donati 3 hits, Hanalee Antill 2 hits, Victoriana Lassiter 1 hit, Airyana Henry 1 hit, Alayna Pegram 1 hit, Myiah Settles 1 hit, Reagan Dodson 1 hit

Parham’s Automotive (6)

Zryiah Hymon 2 hits, Cali Huggins 1 hit, Kaia Vavia 1 hit, Harper Powell 1 hit, Sadie Ely 1 hit, Cali Richardson 1 hit, Sadie Moseley 1 hit.

11-13 Baseball

Baldie’s Barbershop 1  0  2  2 – 5

Warrenton Insurance 5  5  2  X – 12

Baldie’s Barbershop (5)

Devin Hargrove 2 hits, Christin Adams 1 hit, Cole Donati 1 hit

Warrenton Insurance (12)

Logan Harris 1 hit, McAdams 1 hit

10-13 Softball

Lake Country Retrievers 1  4  3  – 8

Blaylock Funeral Home 5  3  3 – 11

Lake Country Retrievers (8)

Morgan Thomas 1 hit, Avery Seaman 1 hit

Blaylock Funeral Home (11)

Da’Najah Burwell 2 hits, Sayde Young 1 hit, Jamara Oliver 1 hit, Avery Williams 1 hit, Madison Aycock 1 hit

Wednesday, May 3

Tee Ball

C3 Farm & Timber 3  2  2  – 7

Inez Forest Industries 0  0  4 – 4

C3 Farm & Timber (7)

Luke Antill 2 hits, AJ Fields 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Cambrie Huggins 2 hits, Harper Wall 2 hits, Cheyenne Shane 2 hits

Inez Forest Industries (4)

 Brayden Copeland 2 hits

A&S Pest 0  2  1  0  – 3

Tarheel Tire 5  5  2  3 – 15

A&S Pest (3)

No players with more than 1 hit

Tarheel Tire (15)

Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits

10-13 Softball

Macon Mini Storage 0  4  1  – 5

Blaylock Funeral Home 5  5  X – 10

Macon Mini Storage (5)

Faith Falkner 1 hit

Blaylock Funeral Homes (10)

 Avery Williams 1 hit, Jayla Alexander 1 hit

9&10 Baseball

KMC Trucking 5  3  5  – 13

Arcola Logging 2  0  3 – 5

KMC Trucking (13)

Caiden Rudd 1 hit, Jase Devine 1 hit, Logan Finch 1 hit

Arcola Logging (5)

Tyler Grissom 1 hit

Thursday, May 4

Tee Ball

Inez Forest Industries 5  5  5  5 – 20

Rendi’s 5  2  2  X – 9

Inez Forest Industries (20)

Christian Lewis 3 hits, Leah Vaughan 3 hits, Bryson Stancil 3 hits, Ella Powell 3 hits, Cameron Lewis 3 hits, Korey Carter 3 hits, Hunter Compton 3 hits, Brayden Copeland 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Faith Howard 2 hits

Rendi’s (9)

Monika McCall 3 hits, Kaayden Judd 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits, Rylan Garrett 2 hits, Hykeem Henderson 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits

Aycock Auto 1  0  0  5 – 6

W.C. Houndsmen 5  3  5  5 – 18

Aycock Auto (6)

Nia Headley 2 hits, Imani Bullock 2 hits, Wyatt Newton 2 hits, Bryce Vanderpoel 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 2 hits, Sebastian Paynter 2 hits, Gentry Bowen 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen (18)

Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Liam Spence 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Jack Dodson 2 hits, Paisleigh Ball 2 hits, Cynthia Henry 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

Lions Club 2  0  1  4  0  4 – 11

Copeland’s Wildlife Control 1  0  0  3  1  X– 5

Lions Club (11)

Jase Jessup 3 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Chase Owens 2 hits, Rylan Meadows 1 hit, Christian Tucker 1 hit

Copeland’s Wildlife Control (5)

Ryan Clayton 1 hit, Neymar Williams 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit, Quinn Koestering 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Lawrence & Perry BBQ 2  1  5  0  1  – 9

Parham’s Automotive 0  0  0  2  0  – 2

Lawrence & Perry BBQ (9)

Carter Ellis 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 1 hit, Stella Wade 1 hit, Saleena Daise 1 hit, Skylar Rudd 1 hit, Mya Edmonds 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit, Jamaya Oliver 1 hit

Parham’s Automotive (2)

Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Harper Powell 2 hits, Amani Brame 1 hit, Zriyah Hymon 1 hit, Kaia Vavia 1 hit

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, May 18

Teeball

6 p.m.: Tarheel Tire vs. Rendi’s, Capps Field

7 p.m.: C3 Farm & Timber vs. Aycock Auto, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: Copeland’s Wildlife Control vs. First Citizens, Lions Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Union Level vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Lions Field

Monday, May 22

Teeball

6 p.m.: Tarheel Tire vs. C3 Farm & Timber, Capps Field

7 p.m.: Rendi’s vs. W.C. Houndsmen, Capps Field

9&10 Baseball

6 p.m.: KMC Trucking vs. Coolie Nation , Lions Field

11-13 Baseball

7:30 p.m.: Warrenton Insurance vs. Gregory W. Harris Hauling, Lions Field

Tuesday, May 23

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: First Citizens vs. Copeland’s Wildlife Control, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Union Level, Capps Field

11-13 Baseball

6 p.m.: Warrenton Insurance vs. Baldie’s Barbershop, Lions Field

10-13 Softball

7:30 p.m.: Blaylock Funeral Home vs. Lake Country Retrievers, Lions Field

Wednesday, May 24

Teeball

6 p.m.: Aycock Auto vs. C3 Farm & Timber, Capps Field

7 p.m.: A&S Pest vs. Abbott Construction, Capps Field

10-13 Softball

6 p.m.: Macon Mini Storage vs. Lake Country Retrievers, Lions Field

9&10 Baseball

7:30 p.m.: KMC Trucking vs. Arcola Logging, Lions Field