Tuesday, May 2
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
First Citizens 5 0 5 3 – 13
Copeland’s Wildlife Control 0 1 0 1 – 2
First Citizens (13)
Tannen Williams 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Joshua Smithson 2 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit, K’von Bailey 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit, Rylan Wise 1 hit
Copeland’s Wildlife Control (2)
Neymar Williams 2 hits, Quinn Koestering 1 hit, Elias Wagstaff 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Union Level 0 0 0 5 1 – 6
Parham’s Automotive 2 0 0 4 0 – 6
Union Level (6)
Madison3 hits, Adora Donati 3 hits, Hanalee Antill 2 hits, Victoriana Lassiter 1 hit, Airyana Henry 1 hit, Alayna Pegram 1 hit, Myiah Settles 1 hit, Reagan Dodson 1 hit
Parham’s Automotive (6)
Zryiah Hymon 2 hits, Cali Huggins 1 hit, Kaia Vavia 1 hit, Harper Powell 1 hit, Sadie Ely 1 hit, Cali Richardson 1 hit, Sadie Moseley 1 hit.
11-13 Baseball
Baldie’s Barbershop 1 0 2 2 – 5
Warrenton Insurance 5 5 2 X – 12
Baldie’s Barbershop (5)
Devin Hargrove 2 hits, Christin Adams 1 hit, Cole Donati 1 hit
Warrenton Insurance (12)
Logan Harris 1 hit, McAdams 1 hit
10-13 Softball
Lake Country Retrievers 1 4 3 – 8
Blaylock Funeral Home 5 3 3 – 11
Lake Country Retrievers (8)
Morgan Thomas 1 hit, Avery Seaman 1 hit
Blaylock Funeral Home (11)
Da’Najah Burwell 2 hits, Sayde Young 1 hit, Jamara Oliver 1 hit, Avery Williams 1 hit, Madison Aycock 1 hit
Wednesday, May 3
Tee Ball
C3 Farm & Timber 3 2 2 – 7
Inez Forest Industries 0 0 4 – 4
C3 Farm & Timber (7)
Luke Antill 2 hits, AJ Fields 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Cambrie Huggins 2 hits, Harper Wall 2 hits, Cheyenne Shane 2 hits
Inez Forest Industries (4)
Brayden Copeland 2 hits
A&S Pest 0 2 1 0 – 3
Tarheel Tire 5 5 2 3 – 15
A&S Pest (3)
No players with more than 1 hit
Tarheel Tire (15)
Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits
10-13 Softball
Macon Mini Storage 0 4 1 – 5
Blaylock Funeral Home 5 5 X – 10
Macon Mini Storage (5)
Faith Falkner 1 hit
Blaylock Funeral Homes (10)
Avery Williams 1 hit, Jayla Alexander 1 hit
9&10 Baseball
KMC Trucking 5 3 5 – 13
Arcola Logging 2 0 3 – 5
KMC Trucking (13)
Caiden Rudd 1 hit, Jase Devine 1 hit, Logan Finch 1 hit
Arcola Logging (5)
Tyler Grissom 1 hit
Thursday, May 4
Tee Ball
Inez Forest Industries 5 5 5 5 – 20
Rendi’s 5 2 2 X – 9
Inez Forest Industries (20)
Christian Lewis 3 hits, Leah Vaughan 3 hits, Bryson Stancil 3 hits, Ella Powell 3 hits, Cameron Lewis 3 hits, Korey Carter 3 hits, Hunter Compton 3 hits, Brayden Copeland 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Faith Howard 2 hits
Rendi’s (9)
Monika McCall 3 hits, Kaayden Judd 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits, Rylan Garrett 2 hits, Hykeem Henderson 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits
Aycock Auto 1 0 0 5 – 6
W.C. Houndsmen 5 3 5 5 – 18
Aycock Auto (6)
Nia Headley 2 hits, Imani Bullock 2 hits, Wyatt Newton 2 hits, Bryce Vanderpoel 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 2 hits, Sebastian Paynter 2 hits, Gentry Bowen 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen (18)
Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Liam Spence 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Jack Dodson 2 hits, Paisleigh Ball 2 hits, Cynthia Henry 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
Lions Club 2 0 1 4 0 4 – 11
Copeland’s Wildlife Control 1 0 0 3 1 X– 5
Lions Club (11)
Jase Jessup 3 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Chase Owens 2 hits, Rylan Meadows 1 hit, Christian Tucker 1 hit
Copeland’s Wildlife Control (5)
Ryan Clayton 1 hit, Neymar Williams 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit, Quinn Koestering 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Lawrence & Perry BBQ 2 1 5 0 1 – 9
Parham’s Automotive 0 0 0 2 0 – 2
Lawrence & Perry BBQ (9)
Carter Ellis 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 1 hit, Stella Wade 1 hit, Saleena Daise 1 hit, Skylar Rudd 1 hit, Mya Edmonds 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit, Jamaya Oliver 1 hit
Parham’s Automotive (2)
Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Harper Powell 2 hits, Amani Brame 1 hit, Zriyah Hymon 1 hit, Kaia Vavia 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, May 18
Teeball
6 p.m.: Tarheel Tire vs. Rendi’s, Capps Field
7 p.m.: C3 Farm & Timber vs. Aycock Auto, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: Copeland’s Wildlife Control vs. First Citizens, Lions Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Union Level vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Lions Field
Monday, May 22
Teeball
6 p.m.: Tarheel Tire vs. C3 Farm & Timber, Capps Field
7 p.m.: Rendi’s vs. W.C. Houndsmen, Capps Field
9&10 Baseball
6 p.m.: KMC Trucking vs. Coolie Nation , Lions Field
11-13 Baseball
7:30 p.m.: Warrenton Insurance vs. Gregory W. Harris Hauling, Lions Field
Tuesday, May 23
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: First Citizens vs. Copeland’s Wildlife Control, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Union Level, Capps Field
11-13 Baseball
6 p.m.: Warrenton Insurance vs. Baldie’s Barbershop, Lions Field
10-13 Softball
7:30 p.m.: Blaylock Funeral Home vs. Lake Country Retrievers, Lions Field
Wednesday, May 24
Teeball
6 p.m.: Aycock Auto vs. C3 Farm & Timber, Capps Field
7 p.m.: A&S Pest vs. Abbott Construction, Capps Field
10-13 Softball
6 p.m.: Macon Mini Storage vs. Lake Country Retrievers, Lions Field
9&10 Baseball
7:30 p.m.: KMC Trucking vs. Arcola Logging, Lions Field
