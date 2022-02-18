The Miracle League of Franklin County, a baseball league founded in 2011 for children and adults with special needs, is open to children and adults living in Warren, Franklin, Vance, Granville and northern Wake counties.
“Every Saturday in the spring and fall, miracles happen,” Executive Director Donna Wade said.
Participation is open to individuals ages 5 years and older with physical, developmental and behavior/emotional disabilities. The age cut-off date is May 1 for the spring season and Sept. 1 for the fall season.
Games are played on a field on the grounds of Long Mill Elementary School, 1737 Long Mill Rd., Youngsville.
“The Miracle League removes the barriers that keep those with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime,” Wade said. “To do this, Miracle League teams play on a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assertive devices while helping to prevent injuries.”
The league also provides a social outlet for players, a form of therapy for players’ parents and loved ones, and a rewarding experience for volunteers, she added.
Players learn turn taking, socialization skills, baseball skills and dancing. Wade described play as mirroring professional games. The name of each player coming to the plate is announced, accompanied by a special walk-out song selected by the player.
“So, if you want to hear a montage of Elvis, Journey, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Bryan and Kirk Franklin, The Miracle League of Franklin County is the place to be,” Wade said.
People in the Warren County community can also participate by volunteering for the Buddy Program. Every player is assigned a buddy for help in swinging the bat, guiding to each base or being a social buddy around the bases.
“The bond between a player and buddy starts from the first meet and grows weekly as we strive to have the same buddy-player at each game,” Wade said.
To be a buddy, one must be between the ages of 12 and 99. For more information about becoming a buddy or volunteering, contact Donna Wade at miracleleaguefranklincounty@gmail.com.
For more information about The Miracle League of Franklin County, visit MiracleLeagueOfFranklinCounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.