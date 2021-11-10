Wolfpack, Wake Forest meet in key ACC tilt
With a crucial win over Florida State last weekend, N.C. State will face 12th-ranked Wake Forest Saturday. The winner will be in the driver’s seat to win their division in the ACC. Since their game at UNC didn’t count in the league standings, the Deacons remain unbeaten in ACC play.
A Wolfpack win would make their game in three weeks with UNC more important.
Let’s toss the magic darts and tell you now whozza gonna win this weekend’s games.
NORTH CAROLINA AT PITTSBURGH: QB Sam Howell was at his best in the Tar Heels’ 58-55 win over Wake Forest. He’ll need to put on a repeat performance if UNC is to win at a good Pitt team. Pitt 49, North Carolina 45.
EAST CAROLINA AT MEMPHIS: Fearless told you six weeks ago the Pirates were improving and would start winning. But this is a tough opponent at home.
Very close, it’s……….ECU 38, Memphis 35.
CONNECTICUT AT CLEMSON: The Huskies are the worst team in Division I. Their lone win was 21-15 over Ivy Leaguer Yale. So the Tigers can unleash all their frustrations on this hapless bunch of ragamuffins. Clemson, let’s be charitable and say, 69, Connecticut 0.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT GEORGIA TECH: Boston College is a tad better, but this one is in Atlanta. Even, Fearless sez…….Boston College 27, Georgia Tech 26.
MIAMI AT FLORIDA STATE: Two former heavyweights now in the lightweight division of college football, joined by another lightweight, the Florida Gators. Close, so Fearless gives it to FSU. Florida State 31, Miami 28.
NOTRE DAME AT VIRGINIA: At No. 7, Notre Dame is overrated—what else is new. Virginia might just be the team to pull an upset here. Can they? Notre Dame 28, Virginia 24.
DUKE AT VIRGINIA TECH: Duke is at its nadir under Coach David Cutcliffe, but an upset win here would seal the fate for VT Coach Justin Fuente. Duke won’t win, and Fuente won’t be the Hokie coach beyond the final game of the season. Calling Shane Beamer. Virginia Tech 49, Duke 23.
N.C. STATE AT WAKE FOREST: The teams have split their last 10 games with the Wolfpack winning last year. But the Pack hasn’t done well in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest may be ranked higher by eight places, but they won’t win by that many. Close between the ACC’s two best teams. Wake Forest 38, N. C. State 35.
OTHER BIG GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Georgia over Tennessee, Appalachian over South Alabama, Louisiana Tech over Charlotte, Louisville over Syracuse, Oklahoma over Baylor (even), Auburn over Mississippi State, Michigan over Penn State, Alabama over New Mexico State, Ohio State over Purdue, South Carolina over Missouri (toss-up), Michigan State over Maryland, Texas A & M over Mississippi (even), LSU over Arkansas, and Oregon over Washington State.
TOFF COMPOSITE TOP TEN (Composite of all four major polls) 1. Georgia. 2. Alabama, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oregon, 5. Ohio State, 6. Oklahoma, 7. Notre Dame, 8. Michigan State, 9. Michigan, 10. Oklahoma State. Also, 12. Wake Forest, 19. N.C. State.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.