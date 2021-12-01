Boys' basketball.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Warren County senior Jeremy Daniel (1) takes the ball strong to the basket as the Eagles face Granville Central on Nov. 23. Also pictured is Warren County junior Zamir Robinson (11). The Eagles fell to Granville Central, but had a chance to redeem themselves as they hosted Northwest Halifax on Tuesday. The game had finished at press time. Today’s (Wednesday’s) game against Vance County has been rescheduled for Feb. 9. The Eagles will face KIPP Pride on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and will return to the Eagles’ Nest on Dec. 7 to host Weldon beginning at 7:30 p.m.