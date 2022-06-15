Warren County High School recognized its student-athletes on June 8 at his annual athletic banquet. Athletes from its 11 programs were honored by their coaches and Athletic Director Victor Hunt, Jr.
Among those honored was senior Jamel Moss, who was awarded the Bob Price Memorial Scholarship. Jamel is the seventh winner of this prestigious scholarship which was first awarded in 2016. It honors the long-time Norlina High School coach who led the Blue Wave teams for 29 years, which included multiple championships in football, basketball and baseball.
The scholarship is funded by Coach Price’s former athletes with the annual scholarship being the highlight of each school year. The award winner is an athletes who exhibits good sportsmanship, good academics and service to his school and community.
Jamel starred in both baseball and football for the Eagles during his four-year career. Coach Andy Short’s baseball Eagles had their best season this year, going 15-6 and finishing second in conference play. Jamel, a star left-handed hurler, went 7-3 with 97 strikeouts in 12 games, two of them saves. He also had a batting average of .542 in making the All-Conference first team, one of four Eagles on the first team and three players on the second team.
“He is a good young man, a really good kid,” noted Coach Short. He will be attending Mid-Atlantic Christian College in Elizabeth City in the fall on a baseball scholarship.
This year, the memorial scholarship honors legendary Norlina halfback Bobby Harris, who led the Waves to a 12-1 record and No. 2 state ranking in 1959. Jones scored 112 points that season and would go on to star at Chowan in both football and track. He passed away this year.
