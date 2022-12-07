The Warren County High School Athletic Department honored the 1982 WCHS State Championship Basketball Team during the Friday, Dec. 2, season opener. The 1982 State Championship Basketball Team was the first basketball team to play at Warren County High School as the school opened its doors to students during the fall of 1981.
Athletic Director and Coach Victor Hunt, Jr. said honoring the 1982 State Champions had been a dream of his since the time he was head basketball coach, when one day he decided to take his team to the school’s trophy case to take a look at trophies and awards achieved by those ahead of them. Hunt said, “They did not know about the 1982 team winning the State Championship. Kids were unfamiliar with the Arketa Banks, the Marvin Townes, Randy Jordans, and David Hendersons. I knew who they were. I had never met David Henderson, but I was familiar. Along the way, we lost who we were.”
Hunt noted that because of the 40th Year Celebration of the high school and the first year’s team winning the state championship, it seemed to be the perfect time to recognize the 1982 State Champions. “This class is not the last group to be honored; but the first of many more. There are many who have done great things in Warren County,” he said.
1982 Head Coach James Howell joined his former players at Friday night’s game. Howell said, “Winning a State Championship was not very easy. We really had to look at the other team, and they had seven feet tall guys; my tallest was 6’6”. We knew we were the underdogs; But we knew we had talent, and we had a good game!”
I asked Jerome Cooper, who played center for the 1982 Eagles if he could recall how it was to play with teammates who were once his rivals, as John Graham High School of Warrenton and Norlina High School combined to create Warren County High School. Cooper said, “We were rivals, but we thought it was a great thing; we loved the game, and it was better to play with them than against them. We were a real good mesh.” Cooper advised current Eagles to, “Stay focused on your craft, stay true to the game and make friendships off the court and on the court. We are a brotherhood that will last 40 more years. Tonight’s accolades are nice, but the celebration is seeing all of my teammates again.”
David Henderson, who played on the 1982 Eagles basketball team, earned an athletic scholarship and graduated from Duke University, and went on to play professional basketball. He said, “Basketball was what I considered my way out. I played with a purpose; going to Duke to get my education and other experiences is how I shaped my life.”
Hunt stated, “Winning the State Championship is history that is forever, and nobody can ever take it away from those guys or Warren County, and we are excited to finally give them that recognition. We still want them and others to be involved and to give back. Plus, we received a pleasant surprise of a $1,600 donation from the Class of 1982. We are grateful and thankful. It is a big chunk of money for a small program such as ours, and I appreciate it.”
Hunt said they are thankful for the opportunity to be able to do this for the Class of 1982.
“We are thankful to all who helped and thankful to the fans for their continuous support,” he said.
