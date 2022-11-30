Warren County High School’s epic celebration of 40 years is not over!
The Warren County High School Athletic Department is preparing for another monumental event by honoring the historic 1982 Warren County High School State Championship Basketball Team during the Friday, Dec. 2, season opener. The recognition will take place during the 7 p.m. game at the Warren County High School Gymnasium.
The 1982 State Championship basketball team was the first basketball team to play at Warren County High School as the school opened its doors to students during the fall of 1982.
Eagle fans and the community are invited to Friday’s game in support of former and current Eagles.
