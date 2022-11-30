1982 State Champions.jpg

Members of the 1982 Warren County High School state championship basketball team are pictured in this photographs from the yearbook from that same year. From the left, are, kneeling: Harold Carter, Daniel Carter, Dennis Wharton and John Falcon; standing: Garrett Davis, Jimmie West, Robert Burchette, Jerome Cooper, David Henderson, Robert Shaw, Jeffrey Kersey, Reginald Burchette, Joe Greene and Mark Ellington. Not pictured: Maurice Mayfield, Charlie Fields and Coaches James Howell and Nathan Curry.

Warren County High School’s epic celebration of 40 years is not over!

The Warren County High School Athletic Department is preparing for another monumental event by honoring the historic 1982 Warren County High School State Championship Basketball Team during the Friday, Dec. 2, season opener. The recognition will take place during the 7 p.m. game at the Warren County High School Gymnasium.

The 1982 State Championship basketball team was the first basketball team to play at Warren County High School as the school opened its doors to students during the fall of 1982.

Eagle fans and the community are invited to Friday’s game in support of former and current Eagles.