Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering multiple sports camp this summer. Interested individuals are encouraged to register by the deadline. Summer sports camp opportunities include:
• Girls’ Basketball Camp ($25): June 26-29, Monday-Thursday, 9a.m.-1p.m., Ages 8-14
(Regular registration Deadline-June 15)
• Co-Ed Volleyball Camp ($25): June 26-29, Monday-Thursday 1:30-5:30p.m., Ages 8-14
(Regular registration Deadline-June 15)
• Football Camp ($15): July 5-7, Wednesday-Friday 6-8p.m., Ages 6-13
(Regular registration Deadline-July 1)
• Boys’ Basketball Camp ($20): July 10-12, Monday-Wednesday 9a.m.-1p.m., Ages 8-14
(Regular registration Deadline-July 1)
• Softball Camp ($15): July 25-26, Monday-Wednesday 9a.m.-noon, Ages 8-18
(Regular registration deadline is July 10)
Camps above will be held at Warren County High School except for the football and softball camps; those will be held at the Warren County Recreation Complex. All camps have limited space.
Check out the Parks and Recreation website page or Facebook page continually for these and other programs. Interested in becoming an instructor to add more camps? Email parksandrecreation@warrencountync.gov.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30a.m.-5p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
The department is seeking volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
