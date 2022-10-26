ACC’s divisional format proving beneficial for UNC
Fearless has never been a fan of the divisional setup for ACC football. Why not? For starters, six of the league’s top eight teams this season are in the same division. Clemson is the best team in the conference. Those unfortunate to reside with them in the Atlantic Division include Syracuse, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, and N.C. State.
Over in the Coastal Division lives North Carolina and five of the weakest teams in the league. The Heels might be favored in two of three remaining games versus their Atlantic brethren, maybe not. Only two of the non-divisional games are not slam dunks: Wake Forest and maybe N.C. State, who lost their star quarterback and is unlikely to finish strong.
Time to set up Fearless’ magic dartboard and tell ya right now whozza gonna win this weekend’s games.
VIRGINIA TECH AT N.C. STATE: Another mid-week tilt the ACC is so infamous for. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Say the game has an average time of about 3 1/2 hours. By the time you get out of the parking lot, it’s well after 11 o’clock. With an average drive of an hour or more, you might get home by 12:30 a.m. With school and work the next morning, is it worth it to go? Does the ACC or ESPN care? N.C. State 23, Virginia Tech 17.
EAST CAROLINA AT BRIGHAM YOUNG: A Friday night game far away in the Wasatch Mountains. Oh Boy! BYU got run out of Lynchburg by Liberty last weekend while ECU had their best game of the season in whipping Central Florida. If this one was in Purple Land, Fearless would pick the Pirates. But it’s at BYU. BYU 34, ECU 31, but it is razor thin.
NOTRE DAME AT SYRACUSE: Syracuse is a good—but not great team. The top ten teams would have slammed the door on Clemson last Saturday. But, as was the case the last time Syracuse had the chance to upset the Paws in Tigertown, Syracuse was worn out by the end of the third quarter and looked like it. Luckily for the ‘Cuse, Notre Dame has the worst team they’ve had in years. If Syracuse has their B+ game they will win. Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 20.
WAKE FOREST AT LOUISVILLE: Wake Forest is ranked 10th in both polls this week, and QB Sam Hartman is coming off a great game. I’d take him over any other QB in the ACC. If he stays healthy, Wake Forest should win. But Louisville is no pushover at home. Wake Forest 38, Louisville 28.
PITTSBURGH AT NORTH CAROLINA: Pitt was great last year. We all know how much that matters now. The Tar Heels have a budding star at quarterback, one of the ACC’s best wide receivers, and the home field advantage. Is that enough to get a “must win” game? “Dad-gummed right” says Fearless. North Carolina 34, Pitt 27.
OTHER ACC AND AREA GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Florida State over Georgia Tech, Miami over Virginia (even), Boston College over Connecticut, and Appalachian over Robert Morris.
NATIONAL GAMES THIS WEEK: Georgia over Florida, Tennessee over Kentucky, South Carolina over Missouri, TCU over West Virginia, Ohio State over Penn State, Auburn over Arkansas (toss-up), Oregon over Cal, Oklahoma State over Kansas State (pick-em), and UCLA over Stanford.
COMPOSITE TOP 10 RANKINGS: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan 5. Clemson 6. Alabama 7. TCU 8. Oregon 9. Oklahoma State 10. Wake Forest. Also, 21. UNC 23. N. C. State 25. South Carolina.
