College football has been a professional sport for some time now. For years, bags of money changed hands under the table (allegedly – wink wink) and now, with NIL, it is all out in the open. And with the transfer portal, we essentially have on-demand free agency where players can switch teams as they see fit (unless you are Tez Walker – but that is a whole other column).
We are completely fine with the power resting in the hands of the players instead of the head coach of Southern State U or Jim Bob Billy Joe and his oil money booster buddies. But in its current form, it is kinda the wild, wild, west, and (with apologies to Robert Conrad) we are not sure how sustainable that is.
One of the things that could happen is the players could become contract employees. That means taxes. (To quote the TV show, “Friends,” “Who is this FICA guy and why is he taking all my money?”) There wasn’t any income tax due on Jim Bob’s bag of cash.
That also could mean hiring and firing based on performance/talent. Look at what Coach Prime (formerly known as Deion Sanders) did when he took the head coaching job at Colorado. Walked into the team meeting room and fired most of the team. Over 50 players left.
Prime rebuilt his team using the transfer portal and upgraded the talent level on what was arguably the worst Power Five team in the 2022 season. How is that working out? Last Saturday the Buffs went into Dallas and beat last year’s national championship runner-up TCU 45-42 behind the arm of Sander’s son Shedeur, who threw for 510 yards and 4 TDs.
The sample size is too small to tell if CU is for real or not, but the first game had to raise some eyebrows. Don’t think that Southern State U coach didn’t notice, so this could become the norm moving forward without some guardrails. It’s hard to be sanctimonious and not follow Prime’s example on talent turnover, especially when winning is what guarantees your $10,000,000 a year salary.
Let’s breakout the dartboard and look at this week’s games:
APPALACHIAN STATE AT NORTH CAROLINA: If North Carolina’s defense is really as good as it showed last week against South Carolina, the Tarheels are legitimate contenders to Clemson and FSU for the ACC title. Other than a game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, we don’t see a loss on their schedule before they play the Tigers in November. UNC certainly won’t overlook the Mountaineers after last season, so we don’t look for this one to be close…North Carolina 42, Appalachian State 20.
NOTRE DAME AT N.C. STATE: In East Hartford last Thursday, the N.C. State offense looked eerily similar to last year, with the Wolfpack getting the win in a 24-14 slugfest. There must be improvement in this one or the Irish, who has outscored opponents 98-6 so far, will win going away. Former Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman is now leading the Notre Dame offense, and the results have been as advertised so far. We did take a peek at the Vegas lines, which set this around a TD difference. We think it will be twice that…. Notre Dame 31, N.C. State 17.
VANDERBILT AT WAKE FOREST: We always enjoy a ballgame between two prestigious private academic institutions. Advantage to the Deacons in this one because it’s in Winston-Salem and, candidly, we are always gonna pull for ACC schools against the SEC. First homer pick of the year…. Wake Forest 34, Vanderbilt 24.
MARSHALL AT EAST CAROLINA: The Pirates kept it closer than Vegas thought at the Big House last weekend. They will need to generate more offense in this one. The Thundering Herd struggled last week against Albany, having to come from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Great Danes. It will be odd watching ECU without Holten Ahlers at QB after he played seemingly there since the Obama administration. A new era starts in Greenville…. East Carolina 21, Marshall 17.
LAFAYETTE AT DUKE: Lafayette We Are Here!! Fans in the stadium — we are not here. At the time of writing this column, we didn’t know the outcome of Monday night’s Clemson-Duke game, so we are making this pick in a vacuum. Not sure that matters in the end as the Blue Devils should get an easy W here. One of two ACC/Patriot League matchups this weekend…. Duke 42, Lafayette 14.
TEXAS A&M AT MIAMI: Two teams that were hyped at the start of last season that both finished 5-7 with no bowl game. The money invested in both of the programs will not support continued mediocrity, so we look for both to show improvement this year. The Aggies have more talent, and the Canes have the homefield advantage. Talent wins in a close one…Texas A&M 24, Miami 23.
PURDUE AT VIRGINIA TECH: We always enjoy a ballgame between two prestigious engineering schools. Advantage to the Hokies in this one because it’s in Blacksburg and, candidly, we are always gonna pull for the ACC schools against the Big Ten. Second homer pick of the year…. Virginia Tech 24, Purdue 21.
OTHER ACC GAMES: Florida State over Southern Miss, Louisville over Murray State, Boston College over Holy Cross, Virginia over JMU, Georgia Tech over South Carolina State, Clemson over Charleston Southern, Syracuse over Western Michigan.
OTHER NATIONAL GAMES: Alabama over Texas, Ole Miss over Tulane, Mississippi State over Arizona, Auburn over Cal, all the other SEC teams over second week scheduled cupcake (See South Carolina vs. Furman for example), Utah over Baylor, Iowa over Iowa State (but don’t bet on it), Oklahoma over SMU, Oregon over Texas Tech, Wisconsin over Washington State, Southern Cal over Stanford.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2023.
