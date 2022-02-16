The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will begin in-person registration on Monday, Feb. 21, for youth baseball and softball.
Registration will be held for Tee Ball (ages 4-6), Boys’ Baseball (ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-15) and Girls’ Softball (ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-16). Registration will be held at the Recreation Dept. office on at the John Graham Gym on Wilcox Street in Warrenton from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. You may also register on Saturday, Feb. 26, and March 5 from 9 a.m.-noon. You may also register online as well.
The deadline for all registration is Saturday, March 5. Anyone wishing to sign up after this date will be put on a waiting list. Your birth Certificate, a $10 registration fee, and a parent or guardian to sign up are required to register. For more information, contact the Recreation Dept. at 252-257-2272.
