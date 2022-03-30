A lot of outstanding athletes make great plays in sports every year. But what elevates a star to the status of legend requires an extraordinary feat in a big moment. In pro football, Joe Montana’s pass to Dwight Clark, referred to as “The Catch,” comes to mind. Not only was it a great play but greater was the moment and place it occurred instantly made the play the lore of legends.
One those plays took place in November of 1959 in a state Class A semifinal football game between unbeaten Norlina and Murfreesboro. More on the play later.
Norlina had gone undefeated during the season with a 10-0 record. There were a couple of close contests, one was a 13-7 win over perennial power Weldon. A 14-13 win over a great Park View team in South Hill was a big win. Just prior to the playoffs Norlina whipped a good Warrenton team, 59-6.
At 10-0, Norlina hosted the opening playoff game. But the Blue Waves’ field didn’t have enough seats, so the game was played at Veterans Field in Henderson. The opponent was a tough Benvenue Purple Cloud team from Rocky Mount. The Purple Cloud led 6-0 in the second quarter before Norlina flash Bobby Jones scored two touchdowns and a PAT to give Norlina a 13-6 win.
It would be just one week until “the kickoff” took place. The site was Rocky Mount Municipal Stadium before 2,000 fans. Norlina won the toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff. A deep kick sent the ball soaring to the Norlina seven-yard line. That’s where the speedster was waiting. Jones took the kick and started the most famous play in Blue Wave sports history. He streaked down the sideline but he lost a shoe. As he headed for home Murfreesboro star Bucky Wise was about to catch him. That’s when Blue Wave back Fred Hicks cut Wise down as Bobby raced to the end zone.
Jones also scored on a 10-yard sweep and Hicks hit end Charles Mulchi on a nine-yard TD pass to give the Blue Waves a 19-18 win.
How big was Jones’ kickoff touchdown? Well, its 62 years later and we are still talking about that play.
The following week Norlina met Beaufort at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium at ECU. These were the two best Class A teams in the state. The Blue Waves drove the ball inside the Beaufort 10-yard line and were primed to score the game’s first points. But QB Hicks fumbled, or did he? His forward progress ended and he thought the play was over before the ball came out. The Sailors took over and drove 95 yards to win it 7-0.
Beaufort won the state championship over Andrews, 20-0 the following week. But that game did not diminish what the Blue Waves and Jones, had accomplished. Norlina would win the conference championship that year in all three sports played, football, basketball, and baseball. And that success, highlighted by “the kickoff return.” cemented Bobby as a legend. He would score 17 touchdowns and ten PATs for 112 points that season. Along with All-East end Sidney Weaver, the duo starred at Chowan College, then later served in the U. S. Air Force. Fullback Lee Hicks, only 14 years old in ’59, was a starting fullback and linebacker. He would go on to play on the UNC freshman team. Mulchi and halfback Frank Perkinson would star on the diamond for N. C. State. Charles, an all-state left fielder, played the same position for the Wolfpack, while southpaw Frank led the ACC in ERA on the mound for Coach Vic Sorrell’s nine.
And what happened to the Blue Waves after that amazing season? Coach Bob Price’s team followed that up with an 8-2 record in 1960, which included a 27-0 win over their archrival. That team was led by Lee and Fred Hicks, Perkinson, and future All-East running back Billy Fuller.
Sidney passed away a few years ago and now Bobby passed away a couple of weeks ago. After he retired back to Norlina, Bobby’s house faced the football field where he scored so many touchdowns and led the Blue Waves to the game—the one that made him a true legend.
Special thanks to Ron Perkinson of circlingthedrain.blogspot.com, who contributed to this column.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.