AUGUSTA, GA. The greatest golf tournament at the greatest venue tees off tomorrow in the PGA’s first major of the year, The Masters. A horde of golf stars will be trying to make their mark on this hallowed ground.
The first Masters was played in 1934. The idea was to have a sporting event that would attract the sportswriters as they made their way north from baseball spring training. Bobby Jones and friends bought a large nursery in Augusta, which was on the direct route from Florida to all points north. They built a course highlighted by a plethora of azaleas and dogwoods and started the Augusta National Invitational Tournament.
The idyllic grounds attracted the greatest golfers in America and the name of the event adopted “The Masters” name soon after and became the fourth “major” tournament for the pros. While the course is basically the same as it was almost ninety years ago, only a lot longer; the infrastructure that has been enhanced with trails, support buildings, etc. It is unlike anything anywhere in golf. Yours truly has been here for 38 years and has witnessed the amazing improvement to the support structures and grounds. No matter how miniscule the structure, everything is exactly--- perfect. No detail is overlooked. And when you have that famous four-word motto (Money is no object,) the result is amazing. While the main event starts Thursday, the club has already hosted the best women’s amateur in the world last weekend. Seventy-two of the world’s top amateurs played a 54-hole event.. The top 30 made cut and competed at Augusta National on Saturday.
Almost all of the golfers are college players between the ages of 17 and 22. Their resumes look like the Who’s Who of golfers around the globe. However, this year’s champion is 16-year-old lefty Anna Davis, a high school junior from Spring Valley, California. With her win comes a 5-year exemption to this event-provided of course she isn’t an LPGA star by then.
The first two days of the tourney were played at a different venue in front of maybe, a few friends and relatives, which is typical for amateur events. But the final round at Augusta National brought out thousands of patrons who gladly forked over $75 a pop to see these talented girls. This one day promotes young women golfers more than any other tournament.
But now it’s time for the best male golfers in the world to once again compete for the coveted green jacket and in some cases, a life-changing week. Enjoy!
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022
