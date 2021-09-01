The 54th season of the Original Fearless Forecaster kicks off with some bang-up games in the ACC. One of those contests may have a bearing on the college football playoffs this year.
Fearless expects Clemson to again dominate the ACC. Outside of a loss to Notre Dame, the Tigers sailed through the ACC like a knife through soft butter. Noticeably absent from Clemson’s schedule are Notre Dame, Miami, and North Carolina, the three best teams in the ACC not named Clemson.
The Tar Heels lost their two outstanding running backs, but have their great QB, Sam Howell, to lead them to a division title and a shot at the league trophy. UNC comes off an 8-4 season and bowl loss.
One of the dark horses in the ACC is N.C. State. The Wolfpack went 8-4 last year and did it without their top QB, Devin Leary. With him and the top two running backs returning, the Pack is a team to watch.
The top game in CFB this weekend is the Clemson-Georgia clash in Charlotte. This one pits two of Fearless’ top three teams entering the campaign. If both teams are healthy, Fearless thinks Georgia will win. But the Bulldogs have some top players hurt, and for this game, both require “all hands on deck.” Fearless will pick this one a bit later.
Time to toss the darts and pick this week’s games, the first full weekend of CFB.
ECU VS. APPALACHIAN at Charlotte: A Thursday night kickoff, and Fearless thinks the Pirates will be greatly improved. But Appalachian is a tough out. This one is close, and ECU could pull it off. Appalachian 31, East Carolina 24.
SOUTH FLORIDA AT N.C. STATE: The Wolfpack could be a Top 25 team this season. State lost a couple of close, winnable games last year, but overall was a good team. Fearless expects them to be better this year. Not great depth, so health is an issue. This game is also Thursday night. N.C. State 34, South Florida 24.
OLD DOMINION AT WAKE FOREST: Fearless thinks the Deacons are one of the best-coached teams in the ACC. They could surprise this year. The first of a trio of Friday night ACC matchups. Wake Forest 31, ODU 20.
DUKE AT CHARLOTTE: Duke will go as their quarterback goes. If there’s consistency at QB, the Blue Devils could have a winning record. The first two tilts are winnable, though Charlotte was a much improved team last year. No gimme, and Duke needs this game. Duke 30, Charlotte 28.
NORTH CAROLINA AT VIRGINIA TECH: The Tar Heels enter the season ranked 10th in the land. But this one is in a tough place to play, particularly at night. If the Tar Heels lose, that end-of-season loss in 2020 pops up. If they win, they could be in for a major bowl at the end of the season. A lot riding on this one as QB Sam Howell starts his final year with the Heels. UNC 38, Virginia Tech 34.
WILLIAM & MARY AT VIRGINIA: A traditional opponent for both, and the Wahoos usually win. They will here, too. Close for a quarter, but depth and talent win out. Virginia 42, William & Mary 17.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS AT GEORGIA TECH: Could be closer than you think for a half, but Tech has been quietly getting better players, and it may show this year. Georgia Tech 35, Northern Illinois 27.
NOTRE DAME AT FLORIDA STATE: The Seminoles may be one of the most improved team in America this year. Improved, but a year away from title talk. A rare Sunday night ACC matchup. Notre Dame 41, Florida State 31.
CLEMSON VS. GEORGIA: A battle of giants in CFB. Maybe as many as 27 five-star recruits playing in this game. A lot of hype when you have two of the top three teams playing in a season opener. Fearless is picking both teams to be in the CFB playoff at season’s end. It’s razor close. Georgia 27, Clemson 26.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Ohio State over Minnesota, Northwestern over Michigan State (close), Boston College over Colgate, Coastal Carolina over The Citadel, Wisconsin over Penn State (even), Indiana over Iowa (upset), Alabama over Miami, Florida over FAU, Tennessee over Bowling Green, and LSU over UCLA.
TOFF’S TOP FIVE: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Georgia 4. Oklahoma and Ohio State (tie).
