Wolfpack celebrates big win over Clemson
For the last dozen seasons the dominant team in ACC football has been Clemson. Nationally, only Alabama has topped the Tigers for superiority on the gridiron. Until last weekend.
Saturday night, the dragon was slain, the fat lady sang, and the wolves howled — the fearsome tiger was put to rest. In one of the wildest games in recent ACC history, N.C. State beat the Tigers, 27-21, in two overtimes. The end of the game was draining for both teams, but when the last Clemson pass hit the turf, the king was dead. The loss dropped the Tigers to 25th in the rankings and ended a streak of 97 straight weeks in the AP Top Ten.
Clemson still has a chance to win the conference title. There is a lot of talent on the team. But they are weak at quarterback and in the offensive line. For some reason, ???, the coaches are sticking with the same QB that has led them to a 2-2 record and a fast slide down the hill. As for the Wolfpack, they are now one of the favorites to win the division crown and have gotten over the proverbial hump to a higher level of respect.
It’ll be hard to have a game this week that tops that one, but let’s toss the magical darts and see what we’ve got for this weekend.
VIRGINIA AT MIAMI: This should be a great game to watch. Neither team has looked good this year, but they are even in this Thursday night clash. Miami 27, Virginia 23.
PITT AT GEORGIA TECH: Three weeks ago, Fearless said the Jackets were better than they have been; they just needed time to develop. In the last two weeks, Georgia Tech has played Clemson to a close 14-8 game and whipped North Carolina, the two preseason favorites in the ACC. A close game for sure, it’s…. Georgia Tech 31, Pitt 27.
LOUISVILLE AT WAKE FOREST: Both are riding high in the sky after big wins. The Demon Deacons are ranked No. 24 and have their sights set on an ACC title if they can win here and beat N.C. State, two tall orders. Fearless has this one dead even, and when it’s a toss-up, Fearless always goes with the home team. Wake Forest 34, Louisville 33.
SYRACUSE AT FLORIDA STATE: To quote Lurch from “The Addams Family” movies, oooo-hhhh. Translated, it ain’t good. Playing to stay out of the basement, it’s Florida State 28, Syracuse 24.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT CLEMSON: Lawdy lawdy, can it be----- Clemson the underdog to BC? Fearless sez, no way. But it’s start playing better, or the Tigers’ season is over. Dabo must make some changes now, or it’s last rites for the team from Death Valley. Clemson 24, Boston College 17.
LOUISIANA TECH AT N.C. STATE: After that thrilling OT shocker, will the Wolfpack suffer a letdown this week? Fearless doesn’t think so. They’ll be high as a kite, and QB Devin Leary is on his game. This could best the best Pack team in a long time. N.C. State 31, Louisiana Tech 17.
DUKE AT NORTH CAROLINA: A middle of the season game at noon? This rivalry has lost some of its luster, but your lovable prognosticator says this will always be a heated rivalry. Meanwhile, the gloss is gone from UNC’s season. But this one is in the friendly confines of Kenan Stadium, and UNC will win. North Carolina 38, Duke 31.
TULANE AT EAST CAROLINA: Tulane nearly upset Oklahoma in their opener and has played well most of the season. ECU has won two straight, and this one is in Purple Heaven. Close, could go either way. When it’s even, it’s….. ECU 32, Tulane 31.
OTHER BIG GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Georgia over Arkansas, Alabama over Mississippi, Iowa over Maryland, Illinois over Charlotte, Missouri over Tennessee (toss-up,) Appalachian over Georgia State, Notre Dame over Cincinnati, South Carolina over Troy, Auburn over LSU (close), and Florida over Kentucky.
TOFF TOP TEN: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Oregon 4. Penn State 5. Iowa 6. Oklahoma 7. Arkansas 8. Cincinnati 9. Notre Dame 10. Florida. Also, 23. N.C. State 24. Wake Forest, 25. Clemson.
