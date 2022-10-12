What's good for the Tide is good for the Dawgs?
The N.C. State Wolfpack used two interceptions, a 53-yard field goal, and a bone-headed play by Florida State’s punter to upset the Seminoles, 19-17, Saturday night. The kickoff was delayed because the lights wouldn’t come on in the stadium, and for the first half, the lights were out for the Wolfpack.
Down 17-3 at the break, the lights did illuminate for the Pack in the second half. State took advantage of the FSU miscues to eke out a two-point win, the spread forecast by Fearless.
On the national scene, No. 1 Alabama eked out a 24-20 win over Texas A & M. The visiting Aggies had the ball at the Crimson Tide goal line with time enough for one play. But the A & M quarterback threw a wayward pass to end the game.
Alabama jumped places with No. 1 Georgia after the Bulldogs “only” won at Missouri, 26-22 ten days ago. Alabama held on for dear life at home to win by four over a team about even with Missouri. Meanwhile, Georgia ran over Auburn, 42-10, and Florida escaped visiting Missouri, 24-17. What’s good for the Tide…..is also good for the Dawgs Fearless has the Dawgs No. 1. The rest of the top 10 is listed below.
Time to toss the magic darts and prognosticate this weekend’s big winners.
MIAMI AT VIRGINIA TECH: Two teams in the midst of disappointing campaigns. Fearless was one of the few national forecasters to leave Miami out of his pre-season Top 25. Fearless sez the Canes may be improved next year, but that don’t do squat for this season. A toss-up (or out), MIami 27, Virginia Tech 24.
CLEMSON AT FLORIDA STATE: Despite some early success, Fearless thinks FSU is a year or two away from returning to the glory days under Uncle Bobby (Bowden). Clemson is not a top three team, but they are a top five club. That’s enough to win this one. Not easy, it’s Clemson 31, FSU 20.
MEMPHIS AT EAST CAROLINA: What happened to the wild ECU offense? Scoring just nine at Tulane? But this night game is at home, and ECU will bounce back in a white knuckler. ECU 32, Memphis 31.
N.C. STATE AT SYRACUSE: While the Wolfpack had to play their hearts out last week, the Orange were taking the weekend off. On top of that this is a long flight for the Pack. Seems fair, huh? If State gets back a healthy QB in Devin Leary, they will win. Jack Chambers did a good job in relief, but this one’s a roadie. Even, Fearless goes with….. N.C. State 27, Syracuse 26.
NORTH CAROLINA AT DUKE: Another ACC (middle of the night) mid-October kickoff—which no one likes. The Tar Heels played well in their 27-24 win at Miami while Duke lost an OT thriller, 23-20, at Georgia Tech. Of these four teams, Fearless rates the Heels the best. UNC 38, Duke 23.
OTHER BIG GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Alabama over Tennessee, Georgia over Vanderbilt, Mississippi over Auburn (close), TCU over Oklahoma State (even — don’t bet on this one), Florida over LSU, Kentucky over Mississippi State (only if QB Will Levis is healthy for the Cats), Notre Dame over Stanford, USC over Utah, Arkansas over BYU, and Michigan over Penn State.
THE AP TOP TEN FOR WEEK SEVEN: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson 5. Michigan 6. Tennessee 7. Southern Cal 8. Oklahoma State 9. Mississippi 10. Penn State. Also, 14. Wake Forest 15. N.C. State 18. Syracuse 25. James Madison.
Southeast Sports, 2022.
