The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for youth baseball and softball on Monday, March 29.
Registration will be held for T-Ball (ages 4-6) boys’ baseball (ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-15) and girls’ softball (ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-15 and 16-18).
Registration will be held at the Recreation Department Office at the John Graham gym, 115 Wilcox St., Warrenton, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 10. The office will be closed on Friday, April 2.
To register, children and youth must bring their birth certificates, a $10 registration fee and a parent or guardian to sign them up. The last day of registration is Saturday, April 10. Anyone wishing to sign up after this date will be placed on a waiting list.
For more information, contact the Recreation Department at 252-257-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.