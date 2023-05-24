Monday, May 8
Tee Ball
C3 Farm & Timber 4 1 1 2 – 8
Rendi’s 4 0 0 1 – 5
C3 Farm & Timber (8)
Nova Waymer 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 3 hits, Ian Bowen 2 hits, Cambrie Huggins 2 hits, Jayson Hargrove 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits
Rendi’s (5)
Dylenn Hargrove 3 hits, Zoie Jones 3 hits, Monika McCall 2 hits, Hykeem Henderson 2 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Chaise Hopkins-Little 2 hits
Abbott Construction
3 5 4 – 12
Aycock Auto 4 2 0 – 6
Abbott Construction(12)
Alexis Pegram 3 hits, Connor Campbell 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Harmony Brame 2 hits
Aycock Auto (6)
Jackson Koestering 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 2 hits, Gentry Bowen 2 hits, Jackson Robertson 2 hits, Austin Robertson 2 hits, Jayda Hargrove 2 hits, Wyatt Newton 2 hits, Bryce Vanderpoel 2 hits, I’Mani Bullock 2 hits
9&10 Baseball
Coolie Nation
0 2 3 2 – 7
Arcola Logging
1 0 5 2 – 8
Coolie Nation (7)
Wilton Hawkins 1 hit
Arcola Logging (8)
Finn Bolton 1 hit, Tyler Grissom 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit
11-13 Baseball
Warrenton Insurance
5 3 0 2 – 10
Gregory W. Harris Hauling 4 0 0 1 – 5
Warrenton Insurance (10)
Logan Harris 1 hit
Gregory W. Harris Hauling (5)
Adrian Burwell 2 hits
Wednesday, May 10
Tee Ball
Aycock Auto
3 2 1 0 – 6
Inez Forest Industries
5 5 1 1 – 12
Aycock Auto (6)
Nia Headley 3 hits, Wyatt Newton 3 hits, Jackson Koestering 3 hits, Jackson Robertson 2 hits, Gentry Bowen 2 hits
Inez Forest Industries (12)
Leah Vaughan 3 hits, Hunter Compton 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits, Faith Howard 2 hits
A&S Pest 0 2 1 0 – 3
Rendi’s 3 2 2 – 7
A&S Pest (3)
Micah Abernathy 3 hits, London Hargrove 3 hits, Neveah Williams 3 hits, Andrell Macklin 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, Sevyn Burnette 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, David Bacon 2 hits, Brian Hicks 2 hits
Rendi’s (7)
Milah Hargrove 3 hits, Rylan Garrett 3 hits, Arianna Guess 3 hits, Kaayden Judd 3 hits, Dllenn Harrington 3 hits, Hykeem Henderson 2 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits
10-13 Softball
Blaylock Funeral Home 4 5 5 – 14
Lake Country Retrievers 5 5 2 – 12
Blaylock Funeral Homes (14)
Aleah Bacon 1 hit, Sayde Young 1 hit, Jamara Oliver 1 hit, Da’Najah Burwell 1 hit
Lake Country Retrievers (12)
Logan Garrett 1 hit, Britani Bartolo 1 hit
9&10 Baseball
Coolie Nation 2 5 4 – 11
KMC Trucking 0 0 2 – 2
Coolie Nation (11)
Benton Blackwell 2 hits
KMC Trucking (2)
No hits recorded
Thursday, May 11
Tee Ball
Abbott Construction
5 5 0 3 – 13
Tarheel Tire
5 5 5 4 – 19
Abbott Construction (13)
Harper Abbott 3 hits, Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Alexis Pegram 3 hits, Zyla Alexander 3 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Jaquiem Oliver 2 hits
Tarheel Tire (19)
Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Peyton Bice 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Zelma Steinbach 3 hits, Grier Bolton 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen
4 0 2 2 – 8
A&S Pest
5 2 2 5 – 14
W.C. Houndsmen (8)
Tyler Carrington 2 hits, Liam Spence 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits
A&S Pest (14)
Micah Abernathy 3 hits, London Hargrove 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Andrell Macklin 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Neveah Williams 2 hits, Sevyn Burnette 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, Ava Jarmon 2 hits, David Bacon 2 hits
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
Copeland’s Wildlife Control
3 0 0 0 2 0 – 5
Lions Club
0 0 0 2 0 0 – 2
Copeland’s Wildlife Control (5)
Neymar Williams 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 1 hit, Quinn Koestering 1 hit, Cameron Wilson 1 hit, Carson Smiley 1 hit, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit, Elias Wagstaff 1 hit
Lions Club (2)
Levi Endecott 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Chase Owens 1 hit, Lawson Pernell 1 hit, Neal Seaman 1 hit, Sebastian Harrison 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Parham’s Automotive 2 0 5 1 – 8
Union Level Land & Timber 1 1 0 0 – 2
Parham’s Automotive (8)
Z’Riyah Hymon 2 hits, Sadie Moseley 1 hit
Union Level Land & Timber (2)
Madison Peoples 2 hits
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, May 25
Teeball
6 p.m.: Abbott Construction vs. Inez Forest Industries, Capps Field
7 p.m.: Aycock Auto vs. A&S Pest, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: Lions Club vs. Copeland’s Wildlife Control, Lions Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Lawrence & Perry BBQ vs. Parham’s Automotive, Lions Field
Monday, May 29
No Games for Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 30
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: Lions Club vs. First Citizens, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Lawrence & Perry BBQ vs. Union Level, Capps Field
11-13 Baseball
6 p.m.: Baldie’s Barbershop vs. Warrenton Insurance, Lions Field
10-13 Softball
7:30 p.m.: Blaylock Funeral Home vs. Macon Mini Storage, Lions Field
Wednesday, May 31
Teeball
6 p.m.: W.C. Houndsmen vs. Inez Forest Industries, Capps Field
7 p.m.: Rendi’s vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field
10-13 Softball
6 p.m.: Lake Country Retrievers vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Lions Field
9&10 Baseball
7:30 p.m.: Coolie Nation vs. KMC Trucking, Lions Field
