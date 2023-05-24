Monday, May 8

Tee Ball

C3 Farm & Timber 4  1  1  2  – 8

Rendi’s 4  0  0  1 – 5

C3 Farm & Timber (8)

Nova Waymer 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 3 hits, Ian Bowen 2 hits, Cambrie Huggins 2 hits, Jayson Hargrove 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits

Rendi’s (5)

Dylenn Hargrove 3 hits, Zoie Jones 3 hits, Monika McCall 2 hits, Hykeem Henderson 2 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Chaise Hopkins-Little 2 hits

 

Abbott Construction

3  5  4  – 12

Aycock Auto 4  2  0 – 6

Abbott Construction(12)

Alexis Pegram 3 hits, Connor Campbell 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Harmony Brame 2 hits

Aycock Auto (6)

Jackson Koestering 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 2 hits, Gentry Bowen 2 hits, Jackson Robertson 2 hits, Austin Robertson 2 hits, Jayda Hargrove 2 hits, Wyatt Newton 2 hits, Bryce Vanderpoel 2 hits, I’Mani Bullock 2 hits

9&10 Baseball

Coolie Nation

0  2  3  2  – 7

Arcola Logging

1  0  5  2 – 8

Coolie Nation (7)

Wilton Hawkins 1 hit

Arcola Logging (8)

Finn Bolton 1 hit, Tyler Grissom 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit

11-13 Baseball

Warrenton Insurance

5  3  0  2  – 10

Gregory W. Harris Hauling 4  0  0  1 – 5

Warrenton Insurance (10)

Logan Harris 1 hit

Gregory W. Harris Hauling (5)

Adrian Burwell 2 hits

Wednesday, May 10

Tee Ball

Aycock Auto

3  2  1  0 – 6

Inez Forest Industries

5  5  1  1 – 12

Aycock Auto (6)

Nia Headley 3 hits, Wyatt Newton 3 hits, Jackson Koestering 3 hits, Jackson Robertson 2 hits, Gentry Bowen 2 hits

Inez Forest Industries (12)

Leah Vaughan 3 hits, Hunter Compton 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits, Faith Howard 2 hits

A&S Pest 0  2  1  0  – 3

Rendi’s 3  2  2 – 7

A&S Pest (3)

Micah Abernathy 3 hits, London Hargrove 3 hits, Neveah Williams 3 hits, Andrell Macklin 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, Sevyn Burnette 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, David Bacon 2 hits, Brian Hicks 2 hits

Rendi’s (7)

Milah Hargrove 3 hits, Rylan Garrett 3 hits, Arianna Guess 3 hits, Kaayden Judd 3 hits, Dllenn Harrington 3 hits, Hykeem Henderson 2 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits

10-13 Softball

Blaylock Funeral Home 4  5  5 – 14

Lake Country Retrievers     5  5  2  – 12

Blaylock Funeral Homes (14)

Aleah Bacon 1 hit, Sayde Young 1 hit, Jamara Oliver 1 hit, Da’Najah Burwell 1 hit

Lake Country Retrievers (12)

Logan Garrett 1 hit, Britani Bartolo 1 hit

9&10 Baseball

Coolie Nation 2  5  4  – 11

KMC Trucking 0  0  2 – 2

Coolie Nation (11)

Benton Blackwell 2 hits

KMC Trucking (2)

No hits recorded

Thursday, May 11

Tee Ball

Abbott Construction

5  5  0  3 – 13

Tarheel Tire

5  5  5  4 – 19

Abbott Construction (13)

Harper Abbott 3 hits, Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Alexis Pegram 3 hits, Zyla Alexander 3 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Jaquiem Oliver 2 hits

Tarheel Tire (19)

Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Peyton Bice 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Zelma Steinbach 3 hits, Grier Bolton 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen  

4  0  2  2 – 8

A&S Pest

5  2  2  5 – 14

W.C. Houndsmen (8)

Tyler Carrington 2 hits, Liam Spence 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits

A&S Pest (14)

Micah Abernathy 3 hits, London Hargrove 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Andrell Macklin 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Neveah Williams 2 hits, Sevyn Burnette 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, Ava Jarmon 2 hits, David Bacon 2 hits

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

Copeland’s Wildlife Control

3  0  0  0  2  0 – 5

Lions Club

0  0  0  2  0  0 – 2

Copeland’s Wildlife Control (5)

Neymar Williams 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 1 hit, Quinn Koestering 1 hit, Cameron Wilson 1 hit, Carson Smiley 1 hit, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit, Elias Wagstaff 1 hit

Lions Club (2)

Levi Endecott 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Chase Owens 1 hit, Lawson Pernell 1 hit, Neal Seaman 1 hit, Sebastian Harrison 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Parham’s Automotive 2  0  5  1  – 8

Union Level Land & Timber 1  1  0  0  – 2

Parham’s Automotive (8)

Z’Riyah Hymon 2 hits, Sadie Moseley 1 hit

Union Level Land & Timber (2)

Madison Peoples 2 hits

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, May 25

Teeball

6 p.m.: Abbott Construction vs. Inez Forest Industries, Capps Field

7 p.m.: Aycock Auto vs. A&S Pest, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: Lions Club vs. Copeland’s Wildlife Control, Lions Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Lawrence & Perry BBQ vs. Parham’s Automotive, Lions Field

Monday, May 29

No Games for Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 30

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: Lions Club vs. First Citizens, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Lawrence & Perry BBQ vs. Union Level, Capps Field

11-13 Baseball

6 p.m.: Baldie’s Barbershop vs. Warrenton Insurance, Lions Field

10-13 Softball

7:30 p.m.: Blaylock Funeral Home vs. Macon Mini Storage, Lions Field

Wednesday, May 31

Teeball

6 p.m.: W.C. Houndsmen vs. Inez Forest Industries, Capps Field

7 p.m.: Rendi’s vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field

10-13 Softball

6 p.m.: Lake Country Retrievers vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Lions Field

9&10 Baseball

7:30 p.m.: Coolie Nation vs. KMC Trucking, Lions Field

 