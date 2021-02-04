Warren County High School’s Aaron Bolton (15) soars to get a shot off as the Eagles hosted the J.F. Webb Warriors of Oxford on Jan. 29 at the John Graham gym in Warrenton, losing by a score of 80-54. The Eagles hosted Bunn High School on Feb. 2 and will face the South Granville Vikings at home on Friday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
