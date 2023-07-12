Registration is now open for the Warren County Parks and Recreation fall youth sports leagues. Cheerleading, soccer, flag football and tackle football are offered.
Register by Aug. 7 for cheerleading, youth soccer or flag football ($15).
• Cheerleading: Ages 6-12
• Flag football: Ages 6-12
• Soccer: Ages 5-18 (Registration for Start Smart Soccer for ages 3-5 will be Aug. 1-31.)
Register by Aug. 7 for tackle football ($15).
Warren County will accept registration for ages 10-12 to compile a team to play in the Halifax-Northampton Youth Football League. That league requires a physical; the form can be obtained from the Parks and Recreation office at time of registration or by requesting it in advance to be emailed. Physicals forms must be completed and submitted to the Parks and Recreation office by Aug. 16.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.