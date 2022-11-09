Demontay Hawkins took the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, and Warren County never trailed in beating Lakewood here last Friday night in the opening round of the state playoffs.
The Eagles raced to a 16-0 lead and held on to that margin in the first half. The second half was even in the scoring as the Eagles used their offense to grind down the clock for a 32-16 win.
With the state playoff win, the Eagles advance and will meet Rosewood Thursday night at Goldsboro. Rosewood topped Chatham Central (1-10) Friday night by a score of 44-6. Chatham Central had the worst record in the playoffs.
Rosewood started the season 1-4, but is now 7-4, the same record as the Eagles. Kickoff for the second round game is 7 p.m.
Three of the four top tier teams in the 1-A Eastern Conference-9 advanced. Along with Warren County, Northampton County, North Edgecombe, and Southeast Halifax won their first-round games. The only top tier loser was Wilson Prep, which was upset by a 3-8 Perquimans County team, 34-32.
Here are the results and pairings for the second round. All four Eastern Conference-9 teams are playing road games.
OPENING ROUND GAMES
Perquimans Co. 34, Wilson Prep 32
Northside-Pinetown 42, Weldon 6
Southside-Chocowinity 2, Rocky Mt. Prep 0 (F)
Hobbton 69, Northwest Halifax 28
North Edgecombe 48, KIPP Pride 6
Southeast Halifax 42, North Duplin 22
Northampton Co. 66, Jones Co. 14
Warren County 32, Lakewood 16
SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES THIS WEEK
Southeast Halifax (5-5) at Tarboro (9-1)
Northampton (9-2) at Northside-Pinetown (7-4)
North Edgecombe (8-3) at Riverside-Martin (10-1)
Warren County (7-4) at Rosewood (7-4)
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday, all second round playoff games will be on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.