College football on course for major change
College football is changing. The change might be sooner than you think, and the game as we know it may never be the same.
The teams from the Power Five conferences are switching leagues like a blackjack dealer on a losing streak changing decks. At the same time, the four-team College Football Playoff (CFP) will expand to 12, or more likely, 16 teams. Current television contracts will end, and the NCAA, if there is still an NCAA, will be forced to expand the field to 16 teams. The change may be three to four years away, but as Fearless predicts, may be sooner.
Why 16? Because the non-CFP bowl games now mean nothing to the teams. Even the New Year’s Six bowls are no longer attractive to the best players, who are skipping the bowl games. Perfect example is this year’s Peach Bowl between ACC champion Pittsburgh and Michigan State. You’d think that these two schools would be excited to be in a big bowl game. Think again. Pitt’s All-America QB and the Spartans’ All-America tailback have “opted out” of the game to supposedly prep for the NFL draft which is, check this, four months away.
The only games where all of the best players are playing are the CFP games. It’s simple: if the regular bowl games have no bearing on a championship, those players could care less. So, as fast as it can, the NCAA needs to expand the playoff. At least you’d have 12 or 16 teams stocked with all of their players. While the NCAA is expanding the CFP games, they need to trim the number of “regular” bowls to eight or 10. The change in playoff games cannot come soon enough as the cluster of meaningless bowl games continues to erode CFB.
Time to mount the dartboard and toss the magic darts to pick the CFP semifinal games and the New Year’s Six games. Be alert for game cancellations due to the pandemic.
SOUTH CAROLINA VS. NORTH CAROLINA, Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Thursday. The poster children for having too many bowl games. Both finished their regular seasons with bad losses. The Tar Heels managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of certain victory at N.C. State. USC was whipped by Clemson. UNC 27, USC 24.
WAKE FOREST VS. RUTGERS, Gator Bowl, Friday. Wake Forest must be the luckiest team in America. Texas A & M was supposed to play in this game, but had to bow out due to the quarantine of most of their squad. Enter a 5-7 Rutgers team to take their place. From certain loss to probable victory. Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 27.
ALABAMA VS. CINCINNATI, Cotton Bowl, Friday. In playoff game No. 1, the top-ranked and favored Crimson Tide play undefeated Cincinnati, playing the biggest game in school history. Alabama had trudged through the regular season at 11-1, but played their best game in the SEC title tilt with Georgia. After Georgia, the Bearcats might seem like a gimme to the Tide. Alabama 42, Cincinnati 21.
MICHIGAN VS. GEORGIA, Orange Bowl, Friday. In the second playoff game, red-hot Michigan, who whipped nemesis Ohio State, will face the team that was the best in a 12-0 regular season. If Georgia has recovered from the loss to Alabama, they will win. If not, it’s on to the championship game for the Big Blue. It’s dead even, but Fearless says…….. Georgia 31, Michigan 27.
OTHER BOWL GAMES: Tennessee over Purdue, Arkansas over Penn State (even), Notre Dame over Oklahoma State (toss-up), Kentucky over Iowa, Utah over Ohio State (even), Mississippi over Baylor, and Kansas State over LSU.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2021.
