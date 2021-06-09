Results
Tuesday, June 1
Tee-Ball
Taber Auto Center
1 0 5 1 – 7
BB&T
2 5 0 0 – 7
Taber Auto Center (7)
Jase Jessup 3 hits, Tyler Thompson 3 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits, Zoe Taber 2 hits, Thea Taber 2 hits, Ayden Terry 2 hits, Knox Jessup 2 hits, Aubrey Shearin 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits
BB&T (7)
Harper Powell 2 hits, Cameron Wilson 2 hits, Cadrian Durham 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits
Union Level Land
& Timber
5 5 1 4 – 15
Tarheel Tire
3 1 5 X – 9
Union Level Land & Timber (15)
Seleena Daise 3 hits, Deon Howard 3 hits, Charlie Peoples 3 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 3 hits, D’Angello Oliver 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, Nehemiah George 2 hits, K’Von Bailey 2 hits
Tarheel Tire (9)
Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 2 hits, Elliot Choplin 2 hits
10-12 Boys Baseball
Carter Bank & Trust
5 1 0 2 – 8
Harris Trucking
4 0 5 X – 9
Carter Bank & Trust (8)
Mekhi Chavis 2 hits, Matthew Harris 1 hit
Harris Trucking (9)
Sam Lynch 1 hit, Adonis Towns 1 hit, Tucker Thompson 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Holt Clary 1 hit, Blake Richardson 1 hit
Wednesday, June 2
No games due to weather
Thursday, June 3
No games due to weather
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, June 10
Tee-Ball
6 p.m.First Citizens
vs. Taber Auto CenterCapps Field
7 p.m.A.M. Newsom vs. Union Level Land
& Timber
Capps Field
13-16 Softball
6 p.m.Burger Barn vs. J&J LoggingLions Field
Monday, June 14
Tee-Ball
6 p.m.First Citizens vs. Union Level Land
& Timber
Capps Field
7 p.m.BB&T vs.
A.M. Newsom
Capps Field
7-9 Baseball
6 p.m.Middleburg Steakhouse vs. Farm Bureau
Lions Field
7 p.m.Warrenton Insurance vs. Aycock AutoLions Field
Tuesday, June 15
Tee-Ball
6 p.m.First Citizens vs. Tarheel TireCapps Field
7 p.m.W.C. Houndsmen vs. Taber Auto CenterCapps Field
10-12 Softball
6:30 p.m.Macon Mini Storage vs. Blaylock Funeral HomeKiwanis Field
10-12 Baseball
6:30 p.m.Carter Bank & Trust vs. Harris TruckingLions Field
Wednesday, June 9
Tee-Ball
6 p.m. BB&T vs. W.C. Houndsmen Capps Field
7-9 Softball
7 p.m.Dale’s Heating vs. Arcola LoggingCapps Field
7-9 Baseball
6 p.m.Middleburg Steakhouse vs. Aycock AutoLions Field
7 p.m.Farm Bureau
vs. Warrenton InsuranceLions Field
