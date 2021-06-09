Results

Tuesday, June 1

 

Tee-Ball

Taber Auto Center

1  0  5  1  – 7

BB&T

2  5  0  0  – 7

 

Taber Auto Center (7)

Jase Jessup 3 hits, Tyler Thompson 3 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits, Zoe Taber 2 hits, Thea Taber 2 hits, Ayden Terry 2 hits, Knox Jessup 2 hits, Aubrey Shearin 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits

BB&T (7)

Harper Powell 2 hits, Cameron Wilson 2 hits, Cadrian Durham 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits

 

Union Level Land 

& Timber

5  5  1  4  – 15

Tarheel Tire

3  1  5  X – 9

 

Union Level Land & Timber (15)

Seleena Daise 3 hits, Deon Howard 3 hits, Charlie Peoples 3 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 3 hits, D’Angello Oliver 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, Nehemiah George 2 hits, K’Von Bailey 2 hits

Tarheel Tire (9)

Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 2 hits, Elliot Choplin 2 hits 

 

10-12 Boys Baseball

Carter Bank & Trust

5  1  0  2  – 8

Harris Trucking

4  0  5  X – 9

 

Carter Bank & Trust (8)

Mekhi Chavis 2 hits, Matthew Harris 1 hit

Harris Trucking (9)

Sam Lynch 1 hit, Adonis Towns 1 hit, Tucker Thompson 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Holt Clary 1 hit, Blake Richardson 1 hit

 

Wednesday, June 2

No games due to weather

 

Thursday, June 3

No games due to weather

 

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, June 10

 

Tee-Ball

6 p.m.First Citizens 

vs. Taber Auto CenterCapps Field

7 p.m.A.M. Newsom vs. Union Level Land 

& Timber

Capps Field

 

13-16 Softball

6 p.m.Burger Barn vs. J&J LoggingLions Field

 

Monday, June 14

 Tee-Ball

6 p.m.First Citizens vs. Union Level Land

 & Timber

Capps Field

7 p.m.BB&T vs. 

A.M. Newsom

Capps Field

 

7-9 Baseball

6 p.m.Middleburg Steakhouse vs. Farm Bureau

Lions Field

 

7 p.m.Warrenton Insurance vs. Aycock AutoLions Field

 

Tuesday, June 15

 Tee-Ball

6 p.m.First Citizens vs. Tarheel TireCapps Field

7 p.m.W.C. Houndsmen vs. Taber Auto CenterCapps Field

 

10-12 Softball

6:30 p.m.Macon Mini Storage vs. Blaylock Funeral HomeKiwanis Field

 

10-12 Baseball

6:30 p.m.Carter Bank & Trust vs. Harris TruckingLions Field

 

Wednesday, June 9

 Tee-Ball

6 p.m.    BB&T vs. W.C. Houndsmen    Capps Field

 

7-9 Softball

7 p.m.Dale’s Heating vs. Arcola LoggingCapps Field

 

7-9 Baseball

6 p.m.Middleburg Steakhouse vs. Aycock AutoLions Field

7 p.m.Farm Bureau 

vs. Warrenton InsuranceLions Field

 