Warren County came away Friday night with a razor-thin loss at Oxford Webb. Playing “up” in classification for the second straight week, the visiting Eagles went to the wire with Webb, but came up short in a 27-20 score.
The Eagles will play their third straight road game Friday night when they travel to Wilson Prep. Wilson started the season with a 10-8 loss to Ayden–Grifton before winning last week.
RESULTS LAST WEEK
Oxford Webb 27, Warren County 20
Vance County 52, Roanoke Rapids 14
Wilson Prep 50, East Columbus 0
Lakewood 50, KIPP 7
Parrott Academy 49, Northwest 26
Halifax Academy 21, RMA 14
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Warren County at Wilson Prep (7 p.m.)
North Edgecombe at Tarboro
Southeast at Northwest
Rocky Mount Prep at Weldon
Franklinton at Louisburg
Orange at Vance County
Roanoke Rapids at Pine Lake Prep
Webb at Montgomery Central
Bunn at Granville Central
