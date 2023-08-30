Warren County came away Friday night with a razor-thin loss at Oxford Webb.  Playing “up” in classification for the second straight week, the visiting Eagles went to the wire with Webb, but came up short in a 27-20 score.  

The Eagles will play their third straight road game Friday night when they travel to Wilson Prep.  Wilson started the season with a 10-8 loss to Ayden–Grifton before winning last week.  

RESULTS LAST WEEK

Oxford Webb 27, Warren County 20

Vance County 52, Roanoke Rapids 14

Wilson Prep 50, East Columbus 0

Lakewood 50, KIPP 7

Parrott Academy 49, Northwest 26

Halifax Academy 21, RMA 14

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Warren County at Wilson Prep (7 p.m.)

North Edgecombe at Tarboro

Southeast at Northwest

Rocky Mount Prep at Weldon

Franklinton at Louisburg

Orange at Vance County

Roanoke Rapids at Pine Lake Prep

Webb at Montgomery Central

Bunn at Granville Central