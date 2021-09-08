The opening weekend of college football is in the books. And the SEC is the top conference, winning the season-opening “tournament” against the ACC.
Last weekend’s event had No. 1 Alabama playing the ACC’s projected No. 2 team in Miami. In the other game, the ACC’s No. 1, Clemson, played the SEC’s No. 2, Georgia. It was the ultimate “Final Four” of football — but on opening day.
Alabama is ready for prime time and ripped through Miami like a hurricane, 44-13. The biggest game of the week had Georgia’s defense dominating Clemson in a 10-3 “old school” slobber knocker. Offensively, Georgia was without five of their top six receivers (injured). ACC fans should take heart with Clemson. Fearless thinks the Tigers could rebound and go 12-1 on their way to the playoffs, along with Alabama and Georgia.
With North Carolina losing to Virginia Tech and Miami going down, is N.C. State the second-best ACC team? The first test for the Wolfpack comes with a road trip this weekend.
Time to mount the dartboard on the tailgate and toss the magic darts to see whozza gonna win this weekend’s big games. And next week, Fearless welcomes back Cousin Percy, aka Craig Champion, to a folding lawn chair in our driveway.
N.C. A & T AT DUKE: The loss at Charlotte put a damper on the Blue Devils’ start. A second loss would be a double dose of disaster. A & T quietly has a good team every year, but Duke will rebound to post the win. Nothing easy here, Duke 34, A & T 21.
ILLINOIS AT VIRGINIA: After a season-opening win over Nebraska, Illinois came back to Earth last week. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were whipping William & Mary. A tougher game, but the same result. Virginia 28, Illinois 24.
NORFOLK STATE AT WAKE FOREST: A second straight Tidewater team comes to Winston-Salem, but expect the same result. The Deacons sail through calm waters. Wake Forest 42, Norfolk State 23.
KENNESAW STATE AT GEORGIA TECH: The initial meeting of downtown versus the suburbs—of Atlanta. Tech should be a heavy favorite, but the loss to Northern Illinois was a kick in the gut. Maybe closer than you think, but downtown wins. Georgia Tech 34, Kennesaw 20.
SOUTH CAROLINA AT EAST CAROLINA: The Gamecocks looked good against a weak opponent, but now a trip to a Division I school looms. ECU must win this one to jump start a good season. Fearless thinks this could be closer than the USC folks think. South Carolina 38, ECU 27.
S.C. STATE AT CLEMSON: Clemson’s offense was dominated by Georgia’s defense. The Tigers rushed for just two yards—yes, two! Clemson’s defense looked pretty solid for most of the game. Now comes a cupcake opponent. May I have some sprinkles on that? Clemson 54, S.C. State 7.
N.C. STATE AT MISSISSIPPI STATE: N.C. State looked good in that 45-0 shellacking of USF. The Maroons will be a much tougher test. But Mississippi State struggled last week and could again. A bottom of the pack SEC team and a team near top of the ACC (Wolf) pack. It’s even. N.C. State 27, Mississippi State 25.
APPALACHIAN AT MIAMI: When do you think the CFB world will wake up and realize Miami as a powerhouse is a distant memory? Appalachian may not be as good as they have been, but this could be a good game. Close, it’s Miami 31, Appalachian 17.
GEORGIA STATE AT NORTH CAROLINA: The Tar Heels landed with a big thud in Blacksburg. Every year, the ESPN “experts” lock on to 1-2 teams they project will take the CFB world by storm. This year it’s UNC and Iowa State. Neither looked like Top Ten teams last weekend. UNC 42, Georgia State 14.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Georgia over UAB, Alabama over Mercer, Auburn over Alabama State, Tennessee over Pitt, Ohio State over Oregon, Florida over South Florida, Notre Dame over Toledo, Air Force over Navy, Iowa State over Iowa (toss-up,) Charlotte over Gardner-Webb, Marshall over N.C. Central, Oklahoma over Western Carolina, USC over Stanford and Coastal Carolina over Kansas.
TOFF COMPOSITE TOP TEN: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson 5. Oklahoma 6. Texas A & M 7. Iowa State 8. Cincinnati 9. Oregon 10. Notre Dame. Also, 24. UNC 25. N.C. State.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2021.
