'Always make the audience suffer as much as possible'
We watched a documentary once where Alfred Hitchcock (for you young’uns, he was a director from the ‘50s and early ‘60s that basically invented the suspense movie — the quote above is his) described an example of how film makers startle an audience. First you have a person walk into a room full of people and set down a briefcase with a bomb in it (the audience is aware of the bomb). Then everyone sits on pins and needles till the bomb goes off. The second way is to just have the bomb go off.
Both happened in Athens last Saturday. We all knew the bomb was going to go off (Georgia winning). We just weren’t prepared for how quickly it happened. With the score at 21-3 in the first minute of the second quarter, the game was over, and we decided the audience didn’t need to suffer, so we started watching UCF/Memphis. To do what the Dawgs did to (ESPN made for TV rankings) No. 1 Tennessee was startling. It wasn’t close. Shoot, even their punter had a career game.
With all due respect to Mr. Hitchcock’s methods of creating suspense, let’s put the playoff question to rest. Short of an injury to UGA QB Stetson Bennett IV, the national championship will return to the Peach State. And we don’t see anyone stopping it.
Especially not a team from the ACC. With wins over Clemson, Carolina and Syracuse, it’s entirely possible 6-3 Notre Dame is the best team in the ACC (if they actually were in the ACC). Keep in mind, this is the same Fighting Irish team that is sporting losses to Stanford and Marshall.
It looks fairly certain the ACC title game will be between Clemson and UNC with the winner likely going to the Orange Bowl instead of the playoff. At least they better hope so. A game as a No. 4 seed against Georgia would be scarier than any movie old Alfred ever made. Let’s breakout the dartboard and look at this week’s games:
NORTH CAROLINA AT WAKE FOREST: The Tarheels are the media darlings of the first college football playoff rankings, with some prognosticators even calling for them as a dark horse to make the playoffs. Five of UNC’s seven wins have been by a TD or less against a schedule, that to say the least, hasn’t been the nation’s strongest. Throw in a home loss to the aforementioned Irish, and we aren’t sure the Heels are as good as their record. The Preachers have lost two in a row, both on the road, to drop them out of the Top 25. Wake was averaging 42 points per game in their first seven, but have been held to 21 points in each of their last two outings. They’ll need more than 21 to win this one. Cutting down on their turnovers and playing a Carolina D that is giving up 31 points a game should help. With all that being said, this is a toss up that will be fun to watch with all the offense. Does home field matter here?…UNC 49, Wake 48.
EAST CAROLINA AT CINCINNATI: The Pirates are basically two plays from being 8-1 and in the discussion as the Group of Five representative for the BCS bowl games. Cincinnati made the playoffs last year, but have not been as dominant this year after losing nine players to the NFL. If this one was in Greenville, we would pick ECU. Since this one is in Cincy, we think the Bearcats will win a close one…Cincinnati 31, ECU 27.
VIRGINIA TECH AT DUKE: The Hokies have lost six in a row, with the last three by a total of eight points. Tech is still playing hard for first year coach Brett Fry and that is a good sign. Ditto for the Blue Devils under rookie coach Mike Elko. Duke is 6-3 with their three losses by 14 points combined. (The Dukies are that close to being undefeated ?!?) And when they win, it has not been close. This game is in Durham, so look for a blowout here….Duke 35, Virginia Tech 14.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT N.C. STATE: Freshman QB M.J. Morris appears to be the real thing. He is averaging a TD pass every quarter over the last six. Look for that to continue here against a Boston College team that has lost four in a row. The Eagles are decimated by injury, and a trip to Raleigh is not what they needed. Closer than Vegas thinks, but the Pack still gets the W…N.C. State 28.,Boston College 17.
LOUISVILLE AT CLEMSON: The Tigers were No. 4 in the first college football playoff rankings. Paper Tigers is more like it with the way they played in South Bend. The Cardinals have won four in a row and, if this one was in the Ville, we might pick an upset. But it’s in Death Valley, and Clemson doesn’t lose there….Clemson 27, Louisville 17.
PITTSBURGH AT VIRGINIA: The third home game in a row for the Cavs. With the last two close losses and bowl eligibility at stake, maybe the third time will be the charm for UVA. Pitt keeps teams in the game with their focus on defense and conservative offense. Vegas will call it an upset, but we aren’t so sure…Virginia 24, Pitt 21.
MIAMI AT GEORGIA TECH: We looked back at one preseason ranking, and it had the Canes at No. 10 and the Jackets at No. 100. And this was one we respect. The U was supposed to be back this year. Maybe next year?...Georgia Tech 21, Miami 20.
OTHER GAMES: Appalachian State over Marshall, MTSU over Charlotte, Georgia over Mississippi State, Alabama over Ole Miss, Tennessee over Missouri, Florida over South Carolina, Auburn over Texas A&M, LSU over Arkansas, Kentucky over Vandy, USC over Colorado, Oregon over Washington, Baylor over Kansas State, Tulane over Central Florida, Texas over TCU.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
