Air Force, Georgia “devastated,” losing two football players
Just as the Fearless Forecaster was ready to put an exclamation point on another great college football season, the deaths of two players have their teammates “devastated” and “heart-broken.”
First, Air Force lost OL Hunter Brown who fell dead walking to class on Jan. 9. A second tragedy occurred early Sunday morning when Georgia’s Devin Willock, a third-year sophomore offensive lineman, was killed in a one-vehicle accident near the Athens campus.
Willock, a 6-7, 335-pound offensive lineman, who played a key role for the Bulldogs this year, and football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed. Warren McClendon, an All-SEC offensive lineman, and another staffer, Tory Bowles, were also in the SUV. Willock, an honors student, was killed instantly when the Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy ran off the road and hit two power poles and some trees. LeCroy, who earned bachelors and masters degrees from UGA, died later at the hospital. Bowles is listed in serious condition while McClendon, who had declared for the NFL earlier Saturday, had minor cuts and was treated and released. Willock and McClendon were roommates.
The four had taken part in a celebration of Georgia’s second consecutive national championship earlier in the day, attended by more than 30,000 fans. Willock was a probable starter with two years of eligibility remaining and planned to graduate after next season, but remain for one more year while receiving a masters degree. Before coming to Georgia, he starred at Paramus Catholic HS in New Jersey.
Georgia will enter the 2023 season with a 33-1 record in their last 34 games, and riding a 17-game winning streak. Let’s look at the final AP poll and the predicted ESPN Top 10 for next season.
THE FINAL AP TOP 10 POLL (with records in parenthesis) FOR 2022: 1. Georgia (15-0) 2. TCU (13-2) 3. Michigan (13-1) 4. Ohio State (11-2) 5. Alabama (11-2) 6. Tennessee (11-2) 7. Penn State (11-2) 8. Washington (11-2) 9. Tulane (12-2) 10. Utah (10-4 ). Also, 11. Florida State (10-3) 13. Clemson (9-4) 22. Pitt (9-4) 23. South Carolina (8-5).
ESPN’s “WAY-TO-EARLY” FORECAST FOR 2023: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Michigan 4. Ohio State 5. LSU 6. Southern Cal 7. Penn State 8. Oregon 9. Washington 10. Florida State. Also, 11. Tennessee 13. Clemson 19. South Carolina 22. North Carolina.
And finally, a big tip of the sombrero to Cousin Percy, aka Craig Champion, for another great season-- his 30th with The Original Fearless Forecaster. This column puts the bow on Fearless’ 55th season as America’s No. 1 CFB guru of turf prognostications-- whatever all that means.
Southeast Sports, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.