Georgia, TCU to play for CFP national championship
Top-ranked Georgia survived No. 4 Ohio State, while No. 3 Texas Christian upset No. 2 Michigan in a day that witnessed maybe the two most exciting CFP (college football playoff) games played in the same year.
Georgia, which is now 33-1 in their last 34 games and 14-0 this season, trailed Ohio State by 14 points entering the fourth quarter. To that point, QB C. J. Stroud had been masterful in guiding a well-coached and talented Buckeye team to a seemingly secure margin.
But Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett, with ice water in his veins, threw for 190 yards in the final quarter with two TDs and a two-point PAT pass, as Georgia went ahead 42-41. The Buckeyes got the ball back after Georgia’s final score, with 54 ticks left on the clock. Stroud quickly got them to the Dawgs’ 33-yard line with three seconds remaining, but the Buckeyes missed the field goal attempt.
It was a barnburner in the TCU-Michigan game as well. The favored Wolverines stayed neck-and-neck with TCU, but two pick six interceptions off Michigan quarterback J. J. McCarthy proved to be too much for Michigan to overcome in the 51-45 TCU win. The Wolverines had the advantage in yards and time of possession, but as Fearless says, “The most important stats in football are turnovers.” It was the first game that McCarthy started that he lost since he was in the sixth grade.
In the ACC, Wake Forest, Duke, and Florida State had good wins, while Clemson lost to Tennessee. Here are some ACC scores: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14; Duke 30, UCF 13; Oregon 28, UNC 27; Maryland 16, N.C. State 12; ECU 53, Coastal Carolina 29. Also, Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17; Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32; Notre Dame 45, South Carolina 38.
The national championship game: Monday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m., Los Angeles, ESPN.
TCU (13-1) vs. GEORGIA (14-0): Georgia will face Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan and a surprisingly physical Horned Frog team. TCU will face a young but talented Bulldog team that will be favored by the Vegas experts. Turnovers and containing the QBs are the keys. Georgia 34, TCU 29.
Southeast Sports, 2023
