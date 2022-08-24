Fearless and friends ready for 55th year
This season marks the Original Fearless Forecaster’s 55th year of prognosticating major college football. Alongside Fearless is Cousin’ Percy, aka Craig Champion, who starts his 30th year with TOFF. The dynamic duo is joined by Eric Swan, SEC and recruiting specialist who’s been with Fearless since the early 1970s.
When Fearless signed off in mid-January, Georgia had just beaten No. 1 Alabama to win the CF,P national championship. Since that night things around Athens have remained steady for the Bulldogs. Head coach Kirby Smart did sign a 10-year, $112.5 million contract, making him the highest-paid coach in college football.
It hasn’t been a smooth six months for Alabama’s Nick Saban, however. Saban started a couple of fires with Texas A & M coach Jimbo Fisher and Saban’s own team. First, he said the reason A & M finished first in the 2022 recruiting wars is because A & M had “bought” all of its players. Fisher called that accusation “despicable” and called Saban a “narcissist.” Remember, the Aggies beat Alabama last year.
With some gas apparently left in his bag, “The Crimson Whiner” started making excuses for his team’s loss to Georgia in the title game. He said his team was in a “rebuilding” season, implying that with the Heisman Trophy winner, two All-American receivers and two All-American defenders—Alabama wasn’t at full throttle.
Any other team that had that much talent would never have made excuses for losing the championship game. Georgia had five first-round NFL draft picks, plus 10 other draftees. Face it Saban, Georgia was just a better team than Alabama and played like it all season, going 14-1. The one loss was in the SEC title tilt. Georgia avenged that loss with a 33-18 win over the Tide for the trophy. It wouldn’t be a major shock if the two SEC superpowers meet again once or maybe even twice this season.
AP TOP TEN PRE-SEASON POLL: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4.Clemson 5. Notre Dame 6. Texas A & M, 7. Utah 8. Michigan 9. Oklahoma, 10. Baylor. Also, 11. Oregon 13. N.C. State, 22. Wake Forest.
A light schedule on Saturday with the remainder of the teams kicking off next weekend.
DUQUESNE at FLORIDA STATE: Little more than a scrimmage in Tallahassee. The Seminoles should play every player suited up and cruise. Florida State 59, Duquesne 3.
FLORIDA A & M at NORTH CAROLINA: Wasn’t Little Lambs Pre-K available? The Argyles will have to find a replacement for QB Sam Howell. Last year was a disappointment for the Heels, who were ranked No. 10 in the preseason, but went 6-7. But Fearless thinks they will be much better this season. UNC 48, Florida A & M 7.
