Big games on tap for CFB's 'home stretch"
A slate of big conference games highlights college football as the conferences head for home in the first weekend of November. The initial CFP (College Football Playoffs) rankings are released this week.
Three teams on Tobacco Road are involved in key ACC clashes this weekend. First, North Carolina will travel to Virginia and return to Chapel Hill a step closer to a division title. In Raleigh, N.C. State will try and use the momentum from their comeback win over Virginia Tech to pull off an upset over Wake Forest, who looked terrible last Saturday night in a loss to Louisville.
On the national scene, two SEC games top the list of season-makers. First, No. 6 Alabama goes to LSU to play the resurging Tigers in Death Valley. The Crimson Tide can take a giant step toward a division title with a win. A Tiger victory could end the Tide’s national title hopes.
The biggest game of the regular season has No. 1 Georgia, sporting a 22-1 record in the 2021 and 2022 seasons to date, playing the hottest team in CFB, No. 2 Tennessee. The Volunteers have some impressive wins, including one over Alabama, which, like Georgia, has dominated the Vols over the last few years. Tennessee sports the best offense in the nation, while the Bulldogs have a young defense that still is one of the best.
Time to mount the magic dartboard and tell you in advance the winners for this weekend.
DUKE AT BOSTON COLLEGE: Despite handing the Tar Heels the game on a penalty and a close call near the end of the game, the never-say-die Blue Devils are the most improved team in the ACC. As for Boston College, they hit rock bottom, losing to a moribund UConn team last week. The team on the rise will win this Friday night game. Duke 34, Boston College 27.
GEORGIA TECH AT VIRGINIA TECH. After firing their coach, the Yellow Jackets rebounded and won a couple of games. Back down to reality, they are on the lookout for a new coach. As for the Hokies, they are on their second “mistake” in hiring a coach. Virginia Tech had N.C. State beaten, but stood by and watched the Wolfpack cruise by in the passing lane and lost an 18-point lead and the game. The only thing there will be a lot of in Blacksburg Saturday are empty seats. Virginia Tech 23, Georgia Tech 17.
SYRACUSE AT PITT: The “Disappointment Bowl” will be more of a post-mortem. Pitt led UNC 24-21 after three quarters, but got flattened in the final stanza, 21-0. Syracuse hung with Notre Dame for three quarters, but wilted in the final frame, (just like at Clemson). Maybe they should just play a three-quarter game. Might be a great one. Syracuse ought to win this one. No, Pitt ought to win this game. What? Okay, neither should win. Pitt 24, Syracuse 23—that’s the way the coin landed.
FLORIDA STATE AT MIAMI: Miami squeaked by Virginia in two OTs in a game with no TDs. And not much else, either. Let’s face it, the ACC has a bunch of mediocre teams. Florida State looks stronger with a better QB in Jordan Travis. The “best of the rest” it’s……..Florida State 31, Miami 23.
NORTH CAROLINA AT VIRGINIA: It’s Drake Maye Day at Charlottesville as the freshman QB, with plenty of targets, puts Virginia out of its misery early. Cheer up Wahoos, basketball isn’t that far away. Pick a number, any number? Oh, Fearless will pick one for you. North Carolina 38, Virginia 13.
CLEMSON AT NOTRE DAME: Judging from the scores, Fearless doesn’t think the Tigers are a top seven or eighth-ranked team. Close wins over Wake Forest, N.C. State, FSU and Syracuse are commendable, but not Top Ten stuff, now are they? Notre Dame had done, well zero, until they beat Syracuse. The last game that Clemson has even a morsel of a chance to lose in the regular season. Clemson 28, Notre Dame 20.
WAKE FOREST AT N.C. STATE: What thuh (insert word of your choice, we’ll go with heck), happened to the Deacons last week? In the sequel to “Nightmare on Elm Street, the tenth-ranked Deacs had eight turnovers (it’s not a typo) and gave up eight QB sacks. Six of the turnovers and five Louisville scores came in the third quarter. Louisville turned a 14-13 halftime deficit into a 48-14 lead. As for the Wolfpack, they turned certain defeat into a 22-21 win. Down to the Hokies 21-3 in the final period, the Pack rallied behind freshman QB M.J. Morris to score 19 points and pull off the improbable. N.C. State 27, Wake Forest 24.
OTHER BIG GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Georgia over Tennessee (even), Alabama over LSU (no gimme), Appalachian over Coastal Carolina (toss-up), Louisville over James Madison, Arkansas over Liberty, Air Force over Army, Ohio State over Northwestern, Texas A & M over Florida (real close), TCU over Texas Tech, Kentucky over Missouri (even), Penn State over Indiana, and South Carolina over Vanderbilt.
AP/COMPOSITE TOP TEN: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Clemson 6. Alabama 7. TCU 8. Oregon 9. Southern Cal 10. Mississippi. Also, 15. UNC 19. Wake Forest 20. N.C. State 22. Syracuse.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
