Warren County went on the road for the first time this season and came home a winner, defeating Weldon on Saturday night.
In a game that had its share of sloppy play and missed opportunities, the Eagles took care of business in the end, downing the Chargers, 34-24. The game was Warren County’s second straight Eastern Conference-9 win and left the Eagles at 3-2, 2-1 in league play.
The Eagles will play their second of four straight games on the road when they visit KIPP Pride Friday night at Gaston.
NEXT GAME: vs. KIPP at Gaston, Friday night, 7 p.m.
