After a close loss last week, Warren County will travel to Oxford to play Webb Friday night.  The Eagles made the short drive to Vance County and came away with a competitive 22-8 loss to the Vipers.

Meanwhile, Webb was whipping East Chapel Hill, 47-0.  Last season, Warren County soundly defeated the Warriors at the Eagles’ Nest.

SCORES FROM LAST WEEK

Vance County 22, Warren County  8

Webb 47, East Chapel Hill 0

Southwest Edgecombe 47, North Edgecombe 0

Washington County 52, KIPP 0

Northampton 14, Roanoke Rapids 0

Ayden-Grifton 10, Wilson Prep 8

Rocky Pt. Trask 42, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Pasquotank County 38, Northwest 8

Nash Central 42, Southeast 6

SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT

Warren County at Oxford Webb

Vance Co. at Roanoke Rapids

East Columbus at Wilson Prep

Southeast at Louisburg

KIPP at Lakewood

Northwest at Parrott Academy

Northampton at Bunn

Scores provided by MaxPreps.com