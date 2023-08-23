After a close loss last week, Warren County will travel to Oxford to play Webb Friday night. The Eagles made the short drive to Vance County and came away with a competitive 22-8 loss to the Vipers.
Meanwhile, Webb was whipping East Chapel Hill, 47-0. Last season, Warren County soundly defeated the Warriors at the Eagles’ Nest.
SCORES FROM LAST WEEK
Vance County 22, Warren County 8
Webb 47, East Chapel Hill 0
Southwest Edgecombe 47, North Edgecombe 0
Washington County 52, KIPP 0
Northampton 14, Roanoke Rapids 0
Ayden-Grifton 10, Wilson Prep 8
Rocky Pt. Trask 42, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Pasquotank County 38, Northwest 8
Nash Central 42, Southeast 6
SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT
Warren County at Oxford Webb
Vance Co. at Roanoke Rapids
East Columbus at Wilson Prep
Southeast at Louisburg
KIPP at Lakewood
Northwest at Parrott Academy
Northampton at Bunn
Scores provided by MaxPreps.com
