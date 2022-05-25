Monday, May 16

Tee Ball

 

C.M. Tucker Lumber 

5 3 5 0 3 – 16

Tarheel Tire 

2 5 5 0 5 – 17

 

C.M. Tucker Lumber (16)

Myiah Settles 4 hits, Ryan Clayton 4 hits, Harper Abbott 4 hits, Ryland Taylor 4 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 1 hit, Peyton Kearney 1 hit

 

Tarheel Tire (17)

Madison Kennedy 4 hits, Cameron Edmonds 4 hits, Sawyer Kelly 4 hits, Corbin Steinbach 4 hits, Morgan Kennedy 4 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Monika McCall 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 1 hit

 

W.C. Houndsmen 

5 5 2 3 – 15 

Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. 0 1 3 X – 4 

 

W.C. Houndsmen (15)

Neal Seaman 3 hits, Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits

 

Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. (4)

Jackson Koestring 2 hits, Hunter Compton 2 hits, Cali Ricardson 2 hits, Kenley Arrington 2 hits, Zyion Phillips 2 hits, Eliza Owen 1 hit, Quinn Koestring 1 hit, Bryce Vanderpoel 1 hit

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball

Lady Blaze 

0 4 0 5 2 – 11 

Union Level Timber 

0 0 0 3 1 – 4 

 

Lady Blaze (11)

Paisley Martin 4 hits, Emerson 3 hits, Maci Choplin 3 hits, Avah Perry 3 hits, Lorna Fagan 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Carter Ellis 1 hit, Laiana Perry 1 hit, Jakiya Macon 1 hit

 

Union Level Timber (4)

Alexia Diaz 2 hits, Laniyah Seward 1 hit, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Audrie Newhouse 1 hit, Ariel Adams 1 hit

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

 

Aycock Auto 

5 0 2 3 5 – 15

Lions Club 

1 0 5 2 X – 8

 

Aycock Auto (15)

Ja’Keem Hinton 4 hits, Jhalil Jones 3 hits, Ethan Smithson 3 hits , Weston Brauer 3 hits, Jase Devine 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Logan Finch 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Keason Douglas 2 hits, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit, Cameron Seward 1 hit

 

Lions Club (8)

Finn Bolton 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Judson Breedlove 2 hits, Briston Shearin 2 hits, Rylan Meadows 1 hit, Jase Jessup 1 hit, Rylan Lynch 1 hit

 

Arcola Logging

Middleburg Steak & Seafood

Double forfeit

 

10-12 Baseball 

KMC Trucking 

2 4 1 – 7

Warrenton Insurance 

5 5 X – 10

 

KMC Trucking (7)

Dallas Rudd 2 hits, Tion Boyd 1 hit

 

Warrenton Insurance (10)

No hits recorded

 

Tuesday, May 17

 

Tee Ball

J&J Logging 

5 5 5 5 – 20

V.J. Sykes Enterprises 

0 2 3 3 – 8

 

J&J Logging (20)

Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Aubrey Shearin 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Paisley Pittman 3 hits, Kinley Bolton 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Zoie Jones 3 hits, Micah Abernathy 2 hits, Leah Vaughan 2 hits, Mason Reese 1 hit

 

V.J. Sykes Enterprises (8)

Tanner Sykes 3 hits, Austin Robertson 3 hits, Korinna Fagan 3 hits, Jackson Robertson 3 hits, Wyatt Newton 3 hits, Jameson Fuller 3 hits, Sebastian Paynter 2 hits, Carlos Hargrove 1 hit, River Lynch 1 hit

 

Tarheel Tire 

5 5 5 4 – 19

First Citizens 

5 1 2 1 – 9 

 

Tarheel Tire (19)

Madison Kennedy 4 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Monika McCall 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits

 

First Citizens (9)

Bryson Stancil 2 hits, Dylan Galarza 2 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Ryan Jones 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 1 hit, Faith Howard 1 hit, Christian Lewis 1 hit, Gracyn Stancil 1 hit

 

10-12 Softball

Macon Mini Storage 

5 5 5 1 – 16 

Blaylock Funeral Home 5 5 5 0 – 15 

 

Macon Mini Storage (16)

Ciara Howard 1 hit, MaQuaria Kearsey-Davis 1 hit

 

Blaylock Funeral Home (15)

Kayley Martin 1 hit, Da’najah Burwell 1 hit, Avery Williams 1 hit, Aleah Bacon 1 hit

 

Wednesday, May 18

 

Tee Ball

A.M. Newsom Ins. 

2 0 1 1 – 4

C3 Farm & Timber 

3 0 2 X – 5

 

M. Newsom Ins. (4)

Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Bernard Wright 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Aliyah Hardy 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Payton Heinze 2 hits, Zaya Perry 1 hit

 

C3 Farm & Timber (5)

Joshua Smithson 2 hits, Kevin Nunez 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits, Aleeyah Perry 2 hits, Brennyn Jones 1 hit, Brie Campbell 1 hit, Griffin Arrington 1 hit, Joshua Hargrove 1 hit, Emari Miles 1 hit

 

W.C. Houndsmen 

1 4 1 4 – 10 

C.M. Tucker Lumber 

5 4 2 X – 11

 

W.C. Houndsmen (10)

Neal Seaman 3 hits, Emory Perkinson 3 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Piper Holtzman 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 1 hit, Tyler Carrington 1 hit, William Bartholomew 1 hit

 

C.M. Tucker Lumber (11)

Myiah Settles 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Neymar Williamson 3 hits, Lily Orr 3 hits, Ryland Taylor 3 hits, Peyton Kearney 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 1 hit

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball

Parham’s Automotive  1 0 0 3 2 – 6 

Lady Blaze 2 5 5 0 X – 12 

Parham’s Automotive (14)

Britani Bartolo 2 hits, Gracey Cooper  2 hits, Zriyah Hymon 2 hits, Sadie Ely 2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Mackinley Stancil 1 hit, Hailey Richardson 1 hit

Lady Blaze (12)

Carter Ellis 3 hits, Paisley Martin 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Jakiyah Macon 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Kennedy Reed 2 hits, Lorna Fagan 1 hit, Maci Choplin 1 hit, Laiana Perry 1 hit

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

Arcola Logging 

0 0 3 0 4 – 7

Aycock Auto 

5 5 1 2 – 13 

 

Arcola Logging (7)

Tyler Grissom 3 hits, Zeayr Miles 2 hits, Christian Tucker 2 hits, Andrew Black 2 hits, Sincere Burchette 1 hit, Omar Bartolo 1 hit

 

Aycock Auto (13)

Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Ethan Smithson 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Keason Douglas 2 hits, Jase Devine 1 hit, Brodie Curtis 1 hit, Jhalil Jones 1 hit, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit, Cameron Seward 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit

 

10-12 Baseball 

Harris Trucking 

5 5 5 – 15

KMC Trucking

 1 5 X – 6

 

Harris Trucking (15)

Logan Harris 1 hit, Blake Richardson 1 hit, Adonis Towns 1 hit

 

KMC Trucking (6)

Dallas Rudd 1 hit

 

Truist Bank 0 0 3 – 3

Warrenton Insurance 

5 5 X – 10

 

Truist Bank (3)

Darrick Hughes 2 hits, Ahmad Evans 1 hit, Andrew Black 1 hit, Andrew Lassiter 1 hit

 

Warrenton Insurance (10)

Trevor Dennis 1 hit, Layton Pernell 1 hit, Joseph Bender 1 hit, Kenan Gardner 1 hit, Ashton Kearney 1 hit

 

Upcoming Schedule

 

Wednesday, May 25

 

Tee Ball

6 p.m. First Citizens vs. W.C. Houndsmen, Capps Field

7 p.m. V.J. Sykes Enterprises vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

7:15 Middleburg Steak & Seafood vs. Lions Club, Lions Field

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball

7 p.m. Union Level Timber vs. Lady Blaze, Kiwanis Field

 

10-12 Baseball

6 p.m. Warrenton Insurance vs. Harris Trucking, Lions Field

7:15 p.m. KMC Trucking vs. Truist Bank, Lions Field

 

Tuesday, May 31

 

Tee Ball

6 p.m. J&J Logging vs. C.M. Tucker Lumber, Capps Field

7 p.m. Tarheel Tire vs. Rhasheed Wheeler Inc., Capps Field

 

10-12 Softball

6 p.m. Blaylock Funeral Home vs. Macon Mini Storage, Lions Field

 