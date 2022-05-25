Monday, May 16
Tee Ball
C.M. Tucker Lumber
5 3 5 0 3 – 16
Tarheel Tire
2 5 5 0 5 – 17
C.M. Tucker Lumber (16)
Myiah Settles 4 hits, Ryan Clayton 4 hits, Harper Abbott 4 hits, Ryland Taylor 4 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 1 hit, Peyton Kearney 1 hit
Tarheel Tire (17)
Madison Kennedy 4 hits, Cameron Edmonds 4 hits, Sawyer Kelly 4 hits, Corbin Steinbach 4 hits, Morgan Kennedy 4 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Monika McCall 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 1 hit
W.C. Houndsmen
5 5 2 3 – 15
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. 0 1 3 X – 4
W.C. Houndsmen (15)
Neal Seaman 3 hits, Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. (4)
Jackson Koestring 2 hits, Hunter Compton 2 hits, Cali Ricardson 2 hits, Kenley Arrington 2 hits, Zyion Phillips 2 hits, Eliza Owen 1 hit, Quinn Koestring 1 hit, Bryce Vanderpoel 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
Lady Blaze
0 4 0 5 2 – 11
Union Level Timber
0 0 0 3 1 – 4
Lady Blaze (11)
Paisley Martin 4 hits, Emerson 3 hits, Maci Choplin 3 hits, Avah Perry 3 hits, Lorna Fagan 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Carter Ellis 1 hit, Laiana Perry 1 hit, Jakiya Macon 1 hit
Union Level Timber (4)
Alexia Diaz 2 hits, Laniyah Seward 1 hit, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Audrie Newhouse 1 hit, Ariel Adams 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
Aycock Auto
5 0 2 3 5 – 15
Lions Club
1 0 5 2 X – 8
Aycock Auto (15)
Ja’Keem Hinton 4 hits, Jhalil Jones 3 hits, Ethan Smithson 3 hits , Weston Brauer 3 hits, Jase Devine 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Logan Finch 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Keason Douglas 2 hits, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit, Cameron Seward 1 hit
Lions Club (8)
Finn Bolton 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Judson Breedlove 2 hits, Briston Shearin 2 hits, Rylan Meadows 1 hit, Jase Jessup 1 hit, Rylan Lynch 1 hit
Arcola Logging
Middleburg Steak & Seafood
Double forfeit
10-12 Baseball
KMC Trucking
2 4 1 – 7
Warrenton Insurance
5 5 X – 10
KMC Trucking (7)
Dallas Rudd 2 hits, Tion Boyd 1 hit
Warrenton Insurance (10)
No hits recorded
Tuesday, May 17
Tee Ball
J&J Logging
5 5 5 5 – 20
V.J. Sykes Enterprises
0 2 3 3 – 8
J&J Logging (20)
Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Aubrey Shearin 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Paisley Pittman 3 hits, Kinley Bolton 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Zoie Jones 3 hits, Micah Abernathy 2 hits, Leah Vaughan 2 hits, Mason Reese 1 hit
V.J. Sykes Enterprises (8)
Tanner Sykes 3 hits, Austin Robertson 3 hits, Korinna Fagan 3 hits, Jackson Robertson 3 hits, Wyatt Newton 3 hits, Jameson Fuller 3 hits, Sebastian Paynter 2 hits, Carlos Hargrove 1 hit, River Lynch 1 hit
Tarheel Tire
5 5 5 4 – 19
First Citizens
5 1 2 1 – 9
Tarheel Tire (19)
Madison Kennedy 4 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Monika McCall 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits
First Citizens (9)
Bryson Stancil 2 hits, Dylan Galarza 2 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Ryan Jones 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 1 hit, Faith Howard 1 hit, Christian Lewis 1 hit, Gracyn Stancil 1 hit
10-12 Softball
Macon Mini Storage
5 5 5 1 – 16
Blaylock Funeral Home 5 5 5 0 – 15
Macon Mini Storage (16)
Ciara Howard 1 hit, MaQuaria Kearsey-Davis 1 hit
Blaylock Funeral Home (15)
Kayley Martin 1 hit, Da’najah Burwell 1 hit, Avery Williams 1 hit, Aleah Bacon 1 hit
Wednesday, May 18
Tee Ball
A.M. Newsom Ins.
2 0 1 1 – 4
C3 Farm & Timber
3 0 2 X – 5
M. Newsom Ins. (4)
Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Bernard Wright 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Aliyah Hardy 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Payton Heinze 2 hits, Zaya Perry 1 hit
C3 Farm & Timber (5)
Joshua Smithson 2 hits, Kevin Nunez 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits, Aleeyah Perry 2 hits, Brennyn Jones 1 hit, Brie Campbell 1 hit, Griffin Arrington 1 hit, Joshua Hargrove 1 hit, Emari Miles 1 hit
W.C. Houndsmen
1 4 1 4 – 10
C.M. Tucker Lumber
5 4 2 X – 11
W.C. Houndsmen (10)
Neal Seaman 3 hits, Emory Perkinson 3 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Piper Holtzman 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 1 hit, Tyler Carrington 1 hit, William Bartholomew 1 hit
C.M. Tucker Lumber (11)
Myiah Settles 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Neymar Williamson 3 hits, Lily Orr 3 hits, Ryland Taylor 3 hits, Peyton Kearney 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
Parham’s Automotive 1 0 0 3 2 – 6
Lady Blaze 2 5 5 0 X – 12
Parham’s Automotive (14)
Britani Bartolo 2 hits, Gracey Cooper 2 hits, Zriyah Hymon 2 hits, Sadie Ely 2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Mackinley Stancil 1 hit, Hailey Richardson 1 hit
Lady Blaze (12)
Carter Ellis 3 hits, Paisley Martin 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Jakiyah Macon 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Kennedy Reed 2 hits, Lorna Fagan 1 hit, Maci Choplin 1 hit, Laiana Perry 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
Arcola Logging
0 0 3 0 4 – 7
Aycock Auto
5 5 1 2 – 13
Arcola Logging (7)
Tyler Grissom 3 hits, Zeayr Miles 2 hits, Christian Tucker 2 hits, Andrew Black 2 hits, Sincere Burchette 1 hit, Omar Bartolo 1 hit
Aycock Auto (13)
Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Ethan Smithson 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Keason Douglas 2 hits, Jase Devine 1 hit, Brodie Curtis 1 hit, Jhalil Jones 1 hit, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit, Cameron Seward 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit
10-12 Baseball
Harris Trucking
5 5 5 – 15
KMC Trucking
1 5 X – 6
Harris Trucking (15)
Logan Harris 1 hit, Blake Richardson 1 hit, Adonis Towns 1 hit
KMC Trucking (6)
Dallas Rudd 1 hit
Truist Bank 0 0 3 – 3
Warrenton Insurance
5 5 X – 10
Truist Bank (3)
Darrick Hughes 2 hits, Ahmad Evans 1 hit, Andrew Black 1 hit, Andrew Lassiter 1 hit
Warrenton Insurance (10)
Trevor Dennis 1 hit, Layton Pernell 1 hit, Joseph Bender 1 hit, Kenan Gardner 1 hit, Ashton Kearney 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Wednesday, May 25
Tee Ball
6 p.m. First Citizens vs. W.C. Houndsmen, Capps Field
7 p.m. V.J. Sykes Enterprises vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
7:15 Middleburg Steak & Seafood vs. Lions Club, Lions Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
7 p.m. Union Level Timber vs. Lady Blaze, Kiwanis Field
10-12 Baseball
6 p.m. Warrenton Insurance vs. Harris Trucking, Lions Field
7:15 p.m. KMC Trucking vs. Truist Bank, Lions Field
Tuesday, May 31
Tee Ball
6 p.m. J&J Logging vs. C.M. Tucker Lumber, Capps Field
7 p.m. Tarheel Tire vs. Rhasheed Wheeler Inc., Capps Field
10-12 Softball
6 p.m. Blaylock Funeral Home vs. Macon Mini Storage, Lions Field
