The Oxford Community Tennis Association is sponsoring the Oxford Invitational Tennis Tournament in October and is inviting Warren County players to participate.
The tournament will be held Oct. 1-3 at the Granville Athletic Park at 4615 Belltown Rd. in Oxford. Categories of match play include boys or girls 18 and under singles, women or men open singles, women or men open doubles, and mixed doubles. Players may enter up to two doubles events and one singles event.
Registration fees are as follows: Singles for non-OCTA members, $25; Singles for OCTA members, $20; doubles for non-OCTA members $30 per team; doubles for OCTA members, $25 per team. Awards will be given to all winners and first runners-up.
To enter, go to: oxfordnctennis.com and “Details and Registration” under “Oxford Invitational Tennis Tournament.” The entry deadline is Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. Entry forms should be mailed to: Oxford Community Tennis Association, PO Box 241, Oxford NC 27565. Make checks payable to: Oxford Community Tennis Association. Entry fee must accompany the registration form. You may call Betty Lou Davis at 919-482-6494 for information about the tournament.
Oxford Community Tennis Association is a 501 (c)(3), volunteer-based organization established to develop and grow the game of tennis at all levels for juniors and adults, provide clinics and other events and offer the opportunity to participate in local tournaments. To join, go to the website oxfordnctennis.com and click on “join” at the top of the page. Donations are also accepted.
