Girls' Track.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Warren County took second place honors in girls’ long jump.

 

The Warren High School boys’ and girls’ track teams excelled at a conference track meet on the Northampton High School campus on March 30, finishing second overall in girls’ track and third overall in boys’ track.

Girls’ overall results: first place, Northampton County, 52 points; second place, Warren County, 43.5 points; third place, Northwest Halifax, 33 points; and fourth place, North Edgecombe, 13.5 points.

Boys’ overall results: first place, North Edgecombe, 57 points; second place, Northampton County, 47 points; third place, Warren County, 32.5 points; and fourth place, Northwest Halifax, 13.5 points.

Boys' track.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

The Warren County High School boys’ and girls’ track teams has a strong showing at a meet at Northampton High School on March 30.

Warren County High School results are as follows:

Girls’ 100M Dash: second place, Amiliana Simmons, 14.0 seconds

Boys’ 100M Dash: fourth place,  Azayvion Hunter, 12.11; sixth place, Amonta Jordan 12.43

Boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay: first place, Warren County, 1:50:90

Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: first place, Chaliyah Richardson, 1:15.24

Boys’ 400 Meter Dash: third place, Quinn Christmas, 58.40

Girls’ 300 Meter Hurdles: first place, Amiliana Simmons, 57.68

Girls’ 800 Meter Run: second place, Alana Lynch, 4:04.20; Katelyn Richardson, 4:18.3

Boys’ 800 Meter Run: third place, Quinn Christmas, 2:37.31

Girls’ 200 Meter Dash: second place, Amiliana Simmons, 29.74; third place, Chaliyah Richardson, 31.24

Boys’ 200 Meter Dash: fourth place, Amonta Jordan, 25.49; fifth place, Demontay Hawkins, 26.08

Boys’ Shot Put: first place, Leslie Williams, 43-07.50 feet; second place, Tyjee Covington, 37-11.00; fourth place, Theodore Madison, 35-08.50

Girls’ Shot Put: first place, Symia Chapman, 26-07.00

Boys’ Discus Throw: third place, Leslie Williams, 97-10.3; fifth place, Samuel Poindexter, 94-07

Girls’ Discus Throw: second place, Symia Chapman, 67-04

Girls’ Long Jump: second place, Naz-Jai Hargrove, 11-05

Warren County High School’s track coaches are April Macon (girls) and Morton Jones (boys).