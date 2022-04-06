The Warren High School boys’ and girls’ track teams excelled at a conference track meet on the Northampton High School campus on March 30, finishing second overall in girls’ track and third overall in boys’ track.
Girls’ overall results: first place, Northampton County, 52 points; second place, Warren County, 43.5 points; third place, Northwest Halifax, 33 points; and fourth place, North Edgecombe, 13.5 points.
Boys’ overall results: first place, North Edgecombe, 57 points; second place, Northampton County, 47 points; third place, Warren County, 32.5 points; and fourth place, Northwest Halifax, 13.5 points.
Warren County High School results are as follows:
Girls’ 100M Dash: second place, Amiliana Simmons, 14.0 seconds
Boys’ 100M Dash: fourth place, Azayvion Hunter, 12.11; sixth place, Amonta Jordan 12.43
Boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay: first place, Warren County, 1:50:90
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: first place, Chaliyah Richardson, 1:15.24
Boys’ 400 Meter Dash: third place, Quinn Christmas, 58.40
Girls’ 300 Meter Hurdles: first place, Amiliana Simmons, 57.68
Girls’ 800 Meter Run: second place, Alana Lynch, 4:04.20; Katelyn Richardson, 4:18.3
Boys’ 800 Meter Run: third place, Quinn Christmas, 2:37.31
Girls’ 200 Meter Dash: second place, Amiliana Simmons, 29.74; third place, Chaliyah Richardson, 31.24
Boys’ 200 Meter Dash: fourth place, Amonta Jordan, 25.49; fifth place, Demontay Hawkins, 26.08
Boys’ Shot Put: first place, Leslie Williams, 43-07.50 feet; second place, Tyjee Covington, 37-11.00; fourth place, Theodore Madison, 35-08.50
Girls’ Shot Put: first place, Symia Chapman, 26-07.00
Boys’ Discus Throw: third place, Leslie Williams, 97-10.3; fifth place, Samuel Poindexter, 94-07
Girls’ Discus Throw: second place, Symia Chapman, 67-04
Girls’ Long Jump: second place, Naz-Jai Hargrove, 11-05
Warren County High School’s track coaches are April Macon (girls) and Morton Jones (boys).
