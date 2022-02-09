Registration is open now through March 11 for the Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging 2022 Senior Games.
Senior Games is a holistic approach to body, mind and spirit, and staying fit while enjoying the company of friends, family, spectators and volunteers. Participants must be 50 years of age or better and be a resident of Warren, Vance, Franklin, Granville or Person County. Additionally, the participant must be a North Carolina resident for a minimum of three consecutive months of the year.
The full list of events, schedules, and event locations can be found in the registration packet which can be picked up and returned to the Warren County Senior Center and Warren County Parks and Recreation. Online registration is also available at www.ncseniorgames.org.
Sporting events include basketball shooting, billiards, bocce, cornhole, golf, horseshoes, shuffleboard, softball throw, table tennis, cycling, track and field events, pickleball, badminton, tennis and many more. The SilverArts category includes events in heritage arts, such as knitting and quilting; visual arts, such as drawing, painting and photography; literary arts, such as original essays and poems; and performing arts, such as dance and vocals.
Volunteers from all areas of the community are welcome. Anyone interested in becoming involved in the Senior Games program as a sponsor or a volunteer should contact the Warren County Senior Center at 252-257-3111.
Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging Senior Games is sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. North Carolina Senior Games began in 1983 with a vision to create a year-round health promotion and wellness education program for adults 50 years of age and better. Participants in all 100 North Carolina counties compete in 53 local games programs each spring. State Finals are for qualifiers from the local games, and those who qualify at the state level may participate in the Nationals. North Carolina Senior Games is sponsored statewide by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.
