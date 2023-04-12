Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering multiple sports camps this summer. The early bird registration deadline is May 10. Those registering early will receive a discount of $5 per camp for each child registered.
Fees below are the regular registration fees. Summer sports camp offerings include:
• Girls’ Basketball Camp ($25): June 26-29, Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-1p.m.; ages 8-14
(Regular registration deadline is June 10.)
• Co-ed Volleyball Camp ($25): June 26-29, Monday-Thursday; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; ages 8-14
(Regular registration deadline is June 10.)
• Football Camp ($15): July 5-7, Wednesday-Friday; 6-8p.m.; ages 6-13
(Regular registration deadline is July 1.)
• Boys’ Basketball Camp ($20): July 10-12, Monday-Wednesday; 9a.m.-1p.m.; ages 8-14
(Regular registration deadline is July 3.)
• Girls’ Softball Camp ($15): July 24-26, Monday-Wednesday; 9a.m.-noon; ages 8-18
(Regular registration deadline is July 10.)
Camps will be held at Warren County High School except for the football camp, which will be held at the Warren County Recreation Complex. All camps have limited space. More sports camps may be added in the coming months. Check the Parks and Recreation website or Facebook page for more information. If someone is interested in becoming an instructor for additional camps, email parksandrecreation@warrencountync.gov.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Warren County Parks and Recreation continually accepts interest in volunteering for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
