Warren County High School’s track teams competed in the final regular season meet at Wilson Prep Academy on April 13.
Both the WCHS boys’ and girls’ track teams entered last Wednesday’s track meet with nagging injuries and seasonal pollen allergies that hampered performances.
High school boys’ team results (13 events scored)
1. Wilson Preparatory Academy-76
2. Warren County-69
3. Weldon-19
4. Northwest Halifax-13
High school girls’ team scores (11 events scored)
1. Northwest Halifax-46
2. Warren County-26
3. Wilson Preparatory Academy-15
4. Weldon-13
Warren County results are as follows:
Boys’ 100 Meter Dash
1. Azayvion Hunter, 11.54
4. Amonta Jordan, 11.87
Girls’ 100 Meter Dash
1. Amiliana Simmons, 13.13
Boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay (team times)
1. Warren County, 1:46.01
2. Wilson Preparatory Academy, 1:46.93
Boys’ 4x100 Meter Relay (team times)
1. Warren County, 48.18
2. Wilson Preparatory Academy, 49.18
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash
1. Chaliyah Richardson, 1:16.12
5. Keyniah Lloyd, 1:36.19
Boys’ 400 Meter Dash
1. Quinn Christmas, 1:00.37
Girls’ 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Amiliana Simmons, 1:05.58
Girls’ 800 Meter Run
2. Katelyn Richardson, 4:17.00
Boys’ 800 Meter Run
3. Quinn Christmas, 3:37.00
Boys’ 200 Meter Dash
1. Demontay Hawkins, 24.25
3. Azayvion Hunter, 25.12
Girls’ 200 Meter Dash
1. Amiliana Simmons, 27.96
Boys’ 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Warren County, 4:32.66
Boys’ Shot Put
1. Leslie Williams, 41-05.00
2. Tyjee Covington, 39-06.00
4. Theodore Madison, 33.03.00
5. Samuel Poindexter, 29-03.50
Girls’ Shot Put
1. Symia Chapman, 30-00.00
Girls’ Discus Throw
2. Symia Chapman, 75-05
Boys’ Discus Throw
2. Leslie Wiliams, 99-02
3. Samuel Poindexter, 93-10
4. Theodore Madison, 91-08
5. Ethan Hedgepeth, 88-00
Girls’ Long Jump
2. Naz-Jai Hargrove, 11-07
