Monday, September 20

4&5 Soccer

Dynamo – Won by forfeit

Galaxy – Lost by forfeit

Wizards – 5

Crew – 2

Wizards (5)

 Carson Smiley 4 goals, Sarah Robinson 1 goal

Crew (2)

Piper Holtzman 1 goal, William Bartholomew 1 goal

6-9 Soccer

Timbers – 2

Fire – 4

Timbers (2)

Emmalee Young 2 goals

Fire (4)

Bruno Luna 2 goals, Zakee Jones 1 goal, Logan Finch 1 goal

Sounders – 2

United – 1

Sounders (2)

Landon Wells 1 goal, Madison Peoples 1 goal

United (1)

Jasiah Harrison 1 goal

Tuesday, 

September 14

No games due to weather

Wednesday, September 15

No games due to weather

Thursday, September 16

6-9 Soccer

Fire – 0

Sounders – 1

Fire (0)

No Goals Recorded

Sounders (1)

Bentley Richardson 1 goal 

10-13 Soccer

Earthquakes – 6

Revolution – 5

Earthquakes (6)

Waldo Mejia 2 goals, Tucker Daniels 4 goals

Revolution (5)

Alex Moreno 3 goals

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 30

6-9 Soccer

6:30 p.m.

United vs. Fire

10-13 Soccer

7:30 p.m.

Revolution vs. Earthquakes

Monday, October 4

4&5 Soccer

TBA

6-9 Soccer

6:30 p.m.

Sounders vs. Timbers

10-13 Soccer

7:30 p.m.

Earthquakes vs. Freedom

Tuesday, October 5

6-9 Soccer

6:30 p.m.

Fire vs. United

10-13 Soccer

7:30 p.m.

Freedom vs. Revolution

Wednesday, Oct. 6

6-8 Flag Football

6:30 p.m.

Cowboys vs. Panthers

9-12 Flag Football

7:15 p.m.

Vikings vs. Giants