Monday, September 20
4&5 Soccer
Dynamo – Won by forfeit
Galaxy – Lost by forfeit
Wizards – 5
Crew – 2
Wizards (5)
Carson Smiley 4 goals, Sarah Robinson 1 goal
Crew (2)
Piper Holtzman 1 goal, William Bartholomew 1 goal
6-9 Soccer
Timbers – 2
Fire – 4
Timbers (2)
Emmalee Young 2 goals
Fire (4)
Bruno Luna 2 goals, Zakee Jones 1 goal, Logan Finch 1 goal
Sounders – 2
United – 1
Sounders (2)
Landon Wells 1 goal, Madison Peoples 1 goal
United (1)
Jasiah Harrison 1 goal
Tuesday,
September 14
No games due to weather
Wednesday, September 15
No games due to weather
Thursday, September 16
6-9 Soccer
Fire – 0
Sounders – 1
Fire (0)
No Goals Recorded
Sounders (1)
Bentley Richardson 1 goal
10-13 Soccer
Earthquakes – 6
Revolution – 5
Earthquakes (6)
Waldo Mejia 2 goals, Tucker Daniels 4 goals
Revolution (5)
Alex Moreno 3 goals
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 30
6-9 Soccer
6:30 p.m.
United vs. Fire
10-13 Soccer
7:30 p.m.
Revolution vs. Earthquakes
Monday, October 4
4&5 Soccer
TBA
6-9 Soccer
6:30 p.m.
Sounders vs. Timbers
10-13 Soccer
7:30 p.m.
Earthquakes vs. Freedom
Tuesday, October 5
6-9 Soccer
6:30 p.m.
Fire vs. United
10-13 Soccer
7:30 p.m.
Freedom vs. Revolution
Wednesday, Oct. 6
6-8 Flag Football
6:30 p.m.
Cowboys vs. Panthers
9-12 Flag Football
7:15 p.m.
Vikings vs. Giants
