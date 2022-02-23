By Heather Lawing
WCS Chief Communication and Engagement Officer
Warren County Schools has named Victor Hunt, Jr. as the district’s new athletic director and April Macon as assistant athletic director.
For the past three years, Coach Hunt has been a Health and Physical Education teacher and the football coach at Warren County High School. Born and raised in Warren County, he attended Warren County Schools for most of his childhood and is passionate about having an athletics program to make our entire community proud. He has already established a strong network of support and is dedicated to growing our athletic programs. For the first time since 2014, Coach Hunt led our Eagles’ football team to the state playoffs this past fall.
“Coach Hunt has high standards for student-athletes in the classroom, competition, and the community,” said Warren County High School Principal Dr. Keesha Lewis. “He has strong organizational and leadership skills in addition to his encouraging attitude. As athletic director, he’ll be a positive role model for our student-athletes.”
“I’m honored to be selected as athletic director,” Hunt said. “Sports provide a great way for many students to learn teamwork, leadership, confidence and commitment. I’m looking forward to continuing Warren County’s long history of excellence in our athletics programs.”
Coach Macon has been in education for 18 years. She has worked in Warren County for the past five years, serving in numerous roles, including Mathematics teacher, Health and Physical Education teacher, Ladies’ Volleyball coach, and Ladies’ Basketball coach. In the fall of 2021, Coach Macon led our Lady Eagles’ Volleyball team to first place in our conference, and she was named the Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference Volleyball Coach of the Year.
“Coach Macon has helped to establish a program where students achieve on and off the court,” said Dr. Lewis.“ As assistant athletic director she will bring a culture of high performance, tenacity and a continuity of high achievement to Warren County High School.”
“I am excited to serve as the assistant athletic director,” Macon said. “I hope to promote success for all student-athletes through teamwork, communication and positive leadership. We are working to make WCHS Athletics a unifying force in our community.”
Coach Wanda Thompson retired in January, having served as athletic director for the past 12 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.