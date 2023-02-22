Registration for Warren County Parks and Recreation Youth Girls’ Volleyball League began last week and runs through March 15. The cost is $10, and the league is offered for ages 9-18.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, please visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation is also seeking volunteer coaches for youth volleyball season. Interested individuals can submit a volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
