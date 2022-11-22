Traditional rivalries on tap for Thanksgiving weekend
The dust hasn’t settled on the upheaval in college football last weekend. Upsets abound, and for some teams, to quote B.B. King, “the thrill is gone.”
For North Carolina and N.C. State: What now? The Tar Heels’ hope of a New Year’s Six bowl is likely a pipe dream. After scooting to a 17-0 lead over Georgia Tech in the second quarter, UNC got run over by the visiting Yellow Jackets and lost, 21-17. Kerplunk.
The Wolfpack did nothing in a 25-10 loss at Louisville. This insomniac effort, on the heels of a poor performance against Boston College, begs the question: What the heck happened to this team? Now the two play each other with little luster. UNC still has the ACC championship game remaining, so there is at least a reason to play hard. For State, the pinball machine just hit “tilt.”
On the national scene, one probable invitee to the College Football Playoff plopped down with a huge thud. With Georgia the likely top seed, and with TCU a probable No. 3 or 4, Tennessee was sitting at No. 5 and almost certain to land as one of the final four teams. All the Volunteers had to do was beat South Carolina and Vanderbilt and stand by to see the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game bow out.
But the Vols were run out of Columbia Saturday night. When all the bodies were counted, South Carolina had whipped Tennessee, 63-38. And one of those bodies is Vol QB Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL. Rocky Top hits rock bottom.
Now, along with Georgia and TCU, the winner of OSU-Michigan and possibly Southern California, the loser of the Big Ten title or LSU would slide into that fourth slot.
LET’S PAUSE FOR A MOMENT OF REMEMBRANCE. Fearless wants to take a moment to remember the three University of Virginia football players who were murdered last week in Charlottesville. As you read the column, please pause and say a prayer for these fine young men and the university……… Thank you.
Time to toss the darts and prognosticate the winners of the rival games this weekend.
FLORIDA AT FLORIDA STATE: And speaking of bad losses…… Florida lost to Vanderbilt! (This is not a typo.) Vanderbilt has now won two SEC games in a row. The last time that happened, the Ryman Auditorium was still under construction. FSU has improved all season, and while not a gimme, this one is…..FSU 27, Florida 23.
SOUTH CAROLINA AT CLEMSON: No doubt the Gamecocks are riding high after that big win, but Clemson is still tough at home, and they have the ACC title game next week. Probably closer now, but the Tigers will find a way to win. Clemson 34, South Carolina 28.
GEORGIA TECH AT GEORGIA: Speaking of riding high, the Jackets are at the highest point they’ve been for several years. Look for Tech to start strong and put a scare in their old rival. But in the end, Georgia has just has too much talent, size and depth. There’s a reason why they are 25-1 since the start of the 2021 season. Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 17.
WAKE FOREST AT DUKE: This might be the best both teams have been for years. Wake Forest looks good again, and Duke might have the ACC coach-of-the-year. Both are good, and this could be the game of the day! Wake Forest 31, Duke 30, but it’s even.
N.C. STATE AT NORTH CAROLINA: The Argyles are perplexed. The Wolfpack is reeling. The best thing to do for a game like this is--- stay home! That way, when it gets ugly, you can change the channel. North Carolina 34, N.C. State 18.
OTHER BIG GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Syracuse over Boston College, Kentucky over Louisville, Ohio State over Michigan, ECU over Temple (even), Alabama over Auburn, Appalachian over Georgia Southern, LSU over Texas A & M, Tennessee over Vanderbilt, USC over Notre Dame (toss-up) and Pitt over Miami (close).
AP TOP 10: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU 5. USC 6. LSU 7. Clemson 8. Alabama 9. Tennessee 10. Oregon. Also, 16. Florida State 18. North Carolina.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
