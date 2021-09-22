Last week Cousin Percy proudly made the following pick. Even credited a national magazine as a source for tidbits of information.
“This year is the 50th anniversary of the 1971 plane crash in which 75 people died in the worst sports related air tragedy in US history. The crash occurred as the Herd was returning to Huntington from a loss in Greenville to the Pirates. Emotions will be high here, and Marshall is a much better team. Not close….Marshall 42, ECU 20.”
As it turns out, Percy did not read the note in Phil Steele’s college football preview correctly. The plane crash was in 1970. We should have said this was the 50th anniversary of the Young Thundering Herd team that played the year after the crash. This team was the basis of the movie “We Are Marshall” that was made about 15 years ago.
Percy also received a thoughtful note from Fearless about the mistake. “Seven former Ferrum players and the MU Head Coach (a Ferrum assistant) were killed on that plane. I knew them all, and one, Boo Patterson from Louisburg, rode home with me on weekends. Also played against him in HS.”
And we had the pick almost perfect. For three quarters at least. The Herd went into the fourth quarter leading 38-21 and then gave up 21 unanswered points to ECU as the Pirates stormed back to take the victory 42-21.
Now let’s get out the dartboard and look at who’s gonna win this week’s games:
NEW HAMPSHIRE AT PITTSBURGH: Western Michigan??...Pittsburgh 49, New Hampshire 3.
CENTRAL CONNECTICUT AT MIAMI: The Canes, at least based on how they have played thus far, will not challenge for the Coastal Division title. At least the U gets a break here….Miami 56, CCU 10.
LIBERTY AT SYRACUSE: Liberty won in the Carrier Dome last year. The Flames return 20 starters from that team, so we see no reason for a different result this time around…Liberty 38, Syracuse 21.
RICHMOND AT VIRGINIA TECH: The Hokies have traditionally let games against FBS schools be closer than they should. A bounce back from last week in Morgantown…Virginia Tech 45, Richmond 21.
MISSOURI AT BOSTON COLLEGE: Given the ACC’s record out of conference thus far and the fact injured QB Phil Jurkovec’s backup threw for 34 yards last week against Temple, we are going with the SEC team here…Missouri 28, BC 24.
LOUISVILLE AT FLORIDA STATE: The Cardinals are coming off a win last week against the second-best team in Florida. FSU might be the worst team in the ACC….Louisville 30, Florida State 20.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT EAST CAROLINA: ECU has lost two of their last three games against FCS opponents, but we don’t see that happening here. The comeback win at Marshall was huge, the type of thing that can get a season headed in the right direction. The Pirates will build on that momentum …East Carolina 45, Charleston Southern 14.
KANSAS AT DUKE: If this was basketball, it would be the marquee game on the ACC’s calendar for the weekend. But it’s football, and Kansas is the worst power five team in the nation. The Blue Devils are coming off an upset win over Northwestern and have some momentum. The schedule gets harder after this one, so a win is a must….Duke 31, Kansas 14.
WAKE FOREST AT VIRGINIA: The Deacs have a five-game winning streak in this matchup and head into Charlottesville on the heels of a 35-14 blowout of Florida State. UVA led Carolina last week at the half and then the wheels came off. This will be the first real test for Wake this season, and if they win here, the schedule is favorable all the way up to a Nov. 6 matchup against UNC that could be massive. We’re already pulling for that game, so it’s…Wake Forest 33, Virginia 30.
CLEMSON AT N.C. STATE: Before the Mississippi State game, Pack fans had this one circled as a maybe, finally, breakthrough game. Some of the luster for this one came off with the loss in Starkville. The Tigers have won 15 of the last 16 in this series and won the last two by 45 and 34 points respectively. Clemson has struggled on offense so far this season, but we look for them to get that straightened out here. Dabo likes to run it up on Dave….Clemson 42, N.C. State 17.
NORTH CAROLINA AT GEORGIA TECH: The Yellow Jackets held Clemson to 284 yards total offense last week. The Tarheels rushed for 392 yards and passed for 307 against UVA. UNC finally looked like the team they were predicted to be in the preseason, while the Tech performance at Clemson was unexpected to say the least. Carolina has scored 59 points in each of their last two games. They won’t get that many in their first road game of the season, but it won’t be close either…UNC 49, Georgia Tech 20.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Appalachian State over Marshall, Charlotte over MTSU, Georgia over Vanderbilt, Florida over Tennessee, Kentucky over South Carolina, LSU over Mississippi State, Texas A&M over Arkansas, Alabama over Southern Miss, Auburn over Georgia State, Wisconsin over Notre Dame.
TOFF COMPOSITE TOP TEN: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Oregon 4. Clemson 5. Oklahoma 6. Texas A & M 7. Iowa 8. Cincinnati 9. Penn State 10. Ohio State.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2021.
