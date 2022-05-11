Monday, May 2
Tee Ball
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. 5 0 3 0 – 8
J&J Logging 2 4 3 X – 9
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. (8)
Kenley Arrington 3 hits, Quinn Koestring 3 hits, Eliza Owen 2 hits, Zyion Phillips 2 hits, Hunter Compton 1 hit, Jackson Koestring 1 hit
J&J Logging (9)
Mason Reese 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, Paisley Pittman 2 hits, Carson Smiley 2 hits, David Bacon 2 hits, Zoie Jones 2 hits, Landon Richardson 1 hit, Kinley Bolton 1 hit, Leah Vaughan 1 hit, Milah Hargrove 1 hit, Aubrey Shearin 1 hit, Micah Abernathy 1 hit
C3 Farm & Timber 1 0 1 1 – 3
C.M. Tucker Lumber 5 3 2 – 10
C3 Farm & Timber (3)
Joshua Smithson 3 hits, Griffin Arrington 2 hits, Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits, Brennyn Jones 1 hit, Brie Campbell 1 hit, Jayce McSwain 1 hit, Aleeyah Perry 1 hit
C.M. Tucker Lumber (10)
Myiah Settles 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Peyton Kearney 2 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Ryland Taylor 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 1 hit, Lily Orr 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
Parham’s Automotive 3 0 2 0 4 2 – 11
Union Level Timber 1 0 3 1 0 X– 5
Parham’s Automotive (1)
Britani Bartolo 3 hits, Serenity Harris 3 hits, Hailey Richardson 3 hits, Mackinley Stancil 2 hits, Gracey Cooper 2 hits, Zriyah Hymon 2 hits, Sadie Ely 1 hit, Claire Powell 1 hit
Union Level Timber (5)
Laniyah Seward 2 hits, Alexia Diaz 2 hits, Audrie Newhouse 1 hit, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Ariel Adams 1 hit, Aubrey Evans 1 hit, Princess Nelson 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
Middleburg Steak & Seafood 0 0 0 3 5 – 8
Arcola Logging 4 0 5 0 X – 9
Middleburg Steak & Seafood (8)
Austin Poindexter 3 hits, Carson Huggins 2 hits, Benton Blackwell 2 hits, Kameron Neal 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit, Corey Spruill 1 hit
Arcola Logging (9)
Andrew Black 2 hits, Mason Lynch 2 hits, Zeayr Miles 2 hits, Sentel Burchette 2 hits, Tyler Grissom 1 hit, Zakee Jones 1 hit, Sincere Burchette 1 hit
Lions Club 4 4 2 5 0 – 15
Aycock Auto 5 0 5 3 0 – 13
Lions Club (15)
Judson Breedlove 3 hits, Landon Wells 3 hits, Levi Endecott 3 hits, Finn Bolton 3 hits, Rylan Lynch 2 hits, Rylan Meadows 1 hit, Briston Shearin 1 hit, Cadrian Durham 1 hit, Jase Jessup 1 hit, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit
Aycock Auto (13)
Jase Devine 3 hits, Brodie Curtis 2 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 2 hits, Cameron Seward 2 hits, Jhalil Jones 1 hit, Logan Finch 1 hit, Charles Hayes 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit, Keason Douglas 1 hit
10-12 Baseball
Harris Trucking 5 5 5 – 15
Truist Bank 0 3 1 – 4
Harris Trucking (15)
Logan Harris 2 hits, Ricky Bates 2 hits, Bentley Richardson 1 hit, Blake Richardson 1 hit, Tucker Daniels 1 hit
Truist Bank (4)
No hits recorded
Tuesday, May 3
No games due to weather
Wednesday, May 4
Tee Ball
A.M. Newsom 5 0 2 3 – 10
Tarheel Tire 5 5 5 X – 15
A.M. Newsom (10)
Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Tyler Richardson 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Avery Harris 1 hit, Brylee Newsome 1 hit, Arryn Young 1 hit, Payton Heinze 1 hit
Tarheel Tire (15)
Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Monika McCall 2 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Grier Bolton 2 hits, Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen 5 5 5 – 15
V.J. Sykes Enterprises 3 0 1 – 4
W.C. Houndsmen (15)
Neal Seaman 3 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Piper Holtzman 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits, Paisleigh Ball 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 1 hit
V.J. Sykes Enterprises (4)
LAnasia Wilson 2 hits, Korinna Fagan 1 hit, Whitt Stall 1 hit, Carlos Hargrove 1 hit, River Lynch 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
Union Level Timber 1 0 0 3 2 2 – 8
Lady Blaze 1 0 3 0 0 0 – 4
Union Level Timber (8)
Audrie Newhouse 3 hits, Alexia Diaz 2 hits, Layla Collins 2 hits, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Laniyah Seward 1 hit, Kaia Vavia 1 hit, Ariel Adams 1 hit, Victoriana Lassiter 1 hit
Lady Blaze (4)
Lorna Fagan 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Paisley Martin 2 hits, Carter Ellis 1 hit, Laiana Perry 1 hit, Saleena Daise 1 hit, Nehemiah George 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
Lions Club 0 0 0 5 5 – 10
Middleburg Steak & Seafood 0 1 2 2 1 – 6
Lions Club (10)
Finn Bolton 3 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Rylan Meadows 2 hits, Briston Shearin 2 hits, Braylan Hargrove 2 hits, Judson Breedlove 1 hit, Myles Alexander 1 hit, John Griggs 1 hit, Jase Jessup 1 hit, Cadrian Durham 1 hit
Middleburg Steak & Seafood (6)
Jasiah Harrison 3 hits, Kameron Neal 2 hits, Austin Poindexter 2 hits, Carson Huggins 2 hits, Corey Spruell 1 hit, Elijah Gibson 1 hit, K’Von Bailey 1 hit
10-12 Baseball
Harris Trucking 5 4 5 – 14
KMC Trucking 0 0 0 – 0
Harris Trucking (14)
Adonis Towns 2 hits, Logan Harris 1 hit, Blake Richardson 1 hit, Tucker Daniels 1 hit
KMC Trucking (0)
No hits recorded
Warrenton Ins. 5 5 3 – 13
Truist Bank 0 0 0 – 0
Warrenton Ins. (13)
Zynir Douglas 2 hits, Trevor Dennis 1 hit, Layton Pernell 1 hit, Kaevon Alexander
Truist Bank (0)
No hits recorded
Upcoming Schedule
Wednesday, May 11
Tee Ball
6 p.m. Rhasheed Wheeler Inc vs. First Citizens, Capps Field
7 p.m. C3 Farm & Timber vs. V.J. Sykes Enterprises, Capps Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
7:15 p.m. Aycock Auto vs. Arcola Logging, Lions Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
7 p.m. Union Level vs. Parham’s Automotive, Kiwanis Field
10-12 Baseball
6 p.m. Warrenton Ins. vs. Harris Trucking, Lions Field
Monday, May 16
Tee Ball
6 p.m. C.M. Tucker Lumber vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field
7 p.m. W.C. Houndsmen vs. Rhasheed Wheeler Inc., Capps Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
6 p.m. Aycock Auto vs. Lions Club, Lions Field
6 p.m. Arcola Logging vs. Middleburg Steakhouse, Kiwanis Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
7 p.m. Lady Blaze vs. Union Level, Kiwanis Field
10-12 Baseball
7 p.m. KMC Trucking vs. Warrenton Insurance, Lions Field
Tuesday, May 17
Tee Ball
6 p.m. J&J Logging vs. V.J. Sykes Enterprises, Capps Field
7 p.m. Tarheel Tire vs. First Citizens, Capps Field
10-12 Softball
6 p.m. Blaylock Funeral Home vs. Macon Mini Storage, Lions Field
