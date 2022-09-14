Team Fuchsia, featuring local player Davis Pegram, won the Silver Bracket Championship of the Top Gun-USA Sports All-Star All-American Games over Labor Day weekend.
Davis, 10-year-old daughter of Chris Pegram and Amanda Davis, is a fifth-grade student at Littleton Academy who has played softball for most of her life.
At the age of 3 1/2, she started playing T-ball through Warren County Parks and Recreation. Pegram moved to softball after a couple of years and began playing on travel teams at the age of 5.
This season, she is a catcher and plays outfield with the Cape Fear Storm based in Bailey. The Storm, in the 10U age group, has faced competition from North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina teams. Davis and her teammates also have faced a busy tournament schedule, with games in Red Oak and Kinston and, a couple of weeks ago, in Charleston, S.C.
In June, Davis learned that she had been selected for the Top Gun-USA Sports All-Star All-American Games. This was the second year that she was invited. According to the program’s website, participation is by invitation only based upon athletes’ playing stats each weekend. Players with the all-around best stats are selected for the All-American Games.
Davis was selected for making two triples in the same game and was named to the roster of Team Fuchsia. Her father, Chris, an assistant coach with the Storm, served as head coach for Team Fuchsia.
The four-day All-American Games, held in Myrtle Beach, S.C., filled the Labor Day weekend. Team Fuchsia was part of an eight-team conference. Athletes were divided among the teams so that no one was placed on a roster with a regular season teammate.
The teams met and held their first practice together on Friday, Sept. 2. The next day, there was one practice game before pool play began. Two games followed on Sunday, Sept. 4. The All-American Games concluded on Labor Day with two games, including the championship.
After Saturday’s games, the outlook for Team Fuchsia didn’t look good. They had lost both games and would have to win both games on Monday win the championship.
The team was down by two runs in the pre-championship when Davis started a rally. She walked to first base, then stole second and third. Davis managed to steal home plate, too, working her way out after being caught between third base and home as two players on the opposing team threw the ball back and forth trying to tag her out.
They weren’t successful. Soon, the batting order went back to the top of Team Fuchsia’s lineup, and they won the game. The team carried its momentum over to the championship game and came out as the victors.
Davis and her teammates had a little time to celebrate before it was back to action with their regular season teams. The Cape Fear Storm’s next game will be Sept. 17 in Red Oak. After that, there will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament on Oct. 1 and a Halloween tournament.
The Storm will then compete in the Winter World Series, a three-day tournament beginning Oct. 29. If they find themselves in a rut, they don’t have to look far to find a player who can start a rally to bring them out of it.
