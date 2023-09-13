Sometimes we go back and read our old columns. A few years ago, we wrote a season preview where we shared some old media we liked to go back and enjoy from time to time. Larry Munson’s Lindsay Scott radio call. Grantland Rice’s Four Horseman newspaper article. Dan Jenkin’s Sports Illustrated article on QB Jack Mildren’s recruitment. Things that reinforced our love of college football.
That college football is going away (or soon will be). And for that we can thank Greg Sankey and Kevin Warren/Tony Pettiti. As commissioners of the SEC and Big Ten, they are overseeing the realignment of college football. The two leagues that had 20 members when we were kids are now up to 34 as of the start of the next year’s college football season. And with no end in sight.
The PAC12 is gone, the ACC’s existence (as a major football conference at least) is in doubt, and there will be a 12-team playoff next year. At this point, we are not taking sides as to whether all this is good or bad, but it will be different. And as we stated above, we loved what we had. Let’s enjoy another full slate of games this weekend while we still have a version of the past. Go PAC 12 teams!
Time to break out the dartboard and see whozza gonna win this week’s games:
EAST CAROLINA AT APPALACHIAN STATE: Mountaineer QB Joey Aguilar outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Drake Maye last weekend in Chapel Hill. The Pirates fell apart in the fourth quarter against Marshall to go to 0-2 on the season. Home field advantage will be the key in this battle for the Tarheel State Non-Power 5 title belt…App State 40, East Carolina 27.
MINNESOTA AT NORTH CAROLINA: There are six matchups this week between the ACC and the bottom feeders of the Big 10. In basketball it’s interesting. In college football, not so much. The big question here is whether the Carolina defense is the one we saw against South Carolina in the opener or the one we saw last week against App. If it’s somewhere in between, this will be a close one…. North Carolina 28, Minnesota 21.
NORTHWESTERN AT DUKE: With all due respect to the U, after two weeks is it crazy to suggest the Blue Devils are the second-best team in the ACC? And any discussions about the best QB in the ACC has to include Riley Leonard. Northwestern surprised last weekend with a 38-7 win over UTEP, but Duke should easily handle the Wildcats in Durham…. Duke 35, Northwestern 17.
WAKE FOREST AT OLD DOMINION: Wake is 2-0 in the non-Sam Hartman era, but we still think they have a thing or two to prove this year. It’s typically not a good idea for ACC teams to schedule this road trip (just ask the Hokies), so we aren’t sure Wake wants to prove it in Norfolk. This year’s version of ODU doesn’t appear to be as talented as previous season’s, so we don’t look for an upset here…Wake Forest 30, Old Dominion, 20.
VMI AT N.C. STATE: If we told State fans at the start of the year they would be 1-1 headed into this game, they would have probably nodded their heads. It’s how the 1-1 has looked that would have them in NC State Stuff mode. A home game against the Keydets should help them work through a few things (and they have a few things to work through) …N.C. State 49, VMI 10.
GEORGIA TECH AT MISSISSIPPI: Tech has looked better than we expected after two games, but we don’t like their chances in this road trip to Oxford. At least the Yellow Jacket fans will get to enjoy one of the better tailgating experiences in college football in the Grove…Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 21.
FLORIDA STATE AT BOSTON COLLEGE: BC has been bad so far, and the Seminoles are ranked No. 3 in the current AP poll. What we thought could be a trap game prior to the season should be a blowout…Florida State 38, Boston College 13.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC AT CLEMSON: The Tigers aren’t ranked in the AP poll for the first time in recent memory. Look for them to take it out on FAU in preparation for next week’s showdown against Florida State…. Clemson 49, Florida Atlantic 24.
VIRGINIA TECH AT RUTGERS: Another win for the ACC against the Big Ten. The Hokies drain a three at the buzzer to take the win in Piscataway…Virginia Tech 28, Rutgers 27.
VIRGINIA AT MARYLAND: With the loss against James Madison last week, there is a real chance UVA wins only one game this season. It won’t be this one…. Maryland 35, Virginia 16.
PITTSBURGH AT WEST VIRGINIA: Good to see the Backyard Brawl on the schedule. It will get wild in Morgantown, at least until the Panthers come away with the win…Pittsburgh 24, WVU 21.
SYRACUSE AT PURDUE: The Orange have been impressive so far against mediocre opponents. The Boilermakers are 1-1 against better competition. Purdue goes to 2-0 in the ACC and ties FSU for first place in the league table…. Purdue 38, Syracuse 35.
LOUISVILLE AT INDIANA: A lot of folks had the Cards pegged as a surprise team in the ACC this year. The close one against GT caused everyone to pause, but an impressive win here helps to reaffirm the preseason predictions…Louisville 35, Indiana 17.
OTHER GAMES: Georgia State over Charlotte, Miami over Bethune, Georgia over South Carolina, LSU over Mississippi State, Kansas State over Missouri, Alabama over South Florida, Texas A&M over ULM, Tennessee over Florida, Auburn over Samford, Vandy over UNLV, Arkansas over BYU, Kentucky over Akron, Penn State over Illinois, Oregon State over San Diego State, Washington over Michigan State, Colorado over Colorado State.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.