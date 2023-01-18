WCHS vs Northwest-boys.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Warren County junior Aaron Bolton (No. 4) works to get off a shot as the Eagles hosted Northwest Halifax on Jan. 13. However, the Eagles fell to the Vikings. On Tuesday, Warren County traveled to KIPP Pride. The Eagles will host Weldon on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Vance County at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Eagles Nest.