Michigan, Tide roll into playoffs
Alabama, Michigan, and Cincinnati rolled into the CFB playoffs with impressive wins, while the dominant regular season team also made the “Final Four of Football.”
The Crimson Tide used a couple of long pass touchdowns and a pick-six to beat undefeated Georgia and win the SEC title. Alabama had won five single-digit games and looked mediocre in their wins over Arkansas and Auburn to close the regular season. The team that topped the No. 1 team in Georgia looked like the favorite to win another national championship. And Tide QB Bryce Young looked like the Heisman Trophy winner.
Michigan blew Iowa out of the stadium to win the Big Ten title and will now play Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal game. The other CFB semifinal in the Cotton Bowl will have top-seeded Alabama meeting unbeaten Cincinnati. Both semifinal games are Dec. 31 with the championship game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
The NCAA has 42 bowl games on tap, and every team with at least a 6-6 record will go to a bowl. Let’s all say it together: “Every kid gets a trophy,” no matter how crummy their season was. Too many bowl games? You think? Coaches got fired by some of these teams for a poor season—yet here they go to play a meaningless game. The best players from the Power Five conferences will opt out, and the teams will use many of their subs and freshmen in the bowl games. Fearless would rather watch grass grow than waste time on those games — (provided the grass is on some warm, Caribbean island.)
Here is the lineup for the games that count and others involving ACC teams:
CFB Semifinal: COTTON BOWL: 1. Alabama (12-1) vs. 4. Cincinnati (13-0)
CFB Semifinal: ORANGE BOWL: 2. Michigan (12-1) vs. 3. Georgia (12-1)
ROSE: Ohio State vs. Utah, PEACH: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State, FIESTA: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame, SUGAR: Mississippi vs. Baylor.
HOLIDAY: N.C. State vs. UCLA, GATOR: Wake Forest vs. Texas A & M, MILITARY: East Carolina vs. Boston College, FENWAY: Virginia vs. SMU, DUKE’S MAYO: UNC vs. South Carolina, SUN: Miami vs. Washington State, FIRST RESPONDER: Air Force vs. Louisville, PINSTRIPE: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, ROOFCLAIM.COM: Appalachian vs. Western Kentucky.
CFB RANKINGS: 1. Alabama 2. Michigan 3. Georgia 4. Cincinnati 5. Notre Dame 6. Ohio State 7. Baylor 8. Mississippi 9. Oklahoma State 10. Michigan State. Also, 12. Pitt 17. Wake Forest 18. N.C. State. * The top four semifinal teams may change spots at the end of the playoff.
